Marsaskala's il-Maghluq saline marshland gets long overdue clean up

Rehabilitation works on the il-Maghluq saline marshland continued on Friday, with Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and Parks Directorate employees cleaning the water pool ahead of summer. Repair works on a number of rubble walls is also currently ongoing.

Earlier this month, the Marsaskala local council urged environment minister Jose Herrera and ERA to see to it that the Natura 2000 receives adequate attention from authorities.

Il-Magħluq is a stretch of inland water at the heart of the seaside locality. It is also home to the endangered killifish, known as bużaqq in Maltese or by its scientific name Aphanius fasciatus, which is a small fish endemic to the Mediterranean.

In its appeal to the minister, the council noted that a plan of action for the area had been promised but nothing had come of it. Moreover, they said that matters were made worse by the fact that the area tends to accumulate rubbish from restaurants and bars in the area.

So far, authorities have changed fencing and gates in the area, repaired passageways, removed alien tree species and implemented a number of pest control mechanisms.

The site will also be cleaned on a more regular basis.

In the next phase of the area’s rehabilitation will see special cages placed in the area to aid the cultivation of the national fish, “il-buzaqq”.

CCTV cameras will also be set up in the area to ensure proper surveillance of the area.