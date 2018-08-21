[WATCH] Salina nature reserve passed on to BirdLife

Salina nature reserve passed on to BirdLife

BirdLife hopes to attract birds and flamingos to nest at the Salina salt pans after the organisation was entrusted with the management of the nature reserve for the next five years.

The salt pans and surrounding land were transferred to the bird conservation group by the government, during a signing ceremony held today.

BirdLife aims to attract visitors to the site from where they can observe birds in their natural habitat, organisation president Daryl Grima said.

The area can also provide a safe nesting environment for birds and flamingos while they are in Malta, Grima added.

Transport Minister Ian Borg and Environment Minister Jose Herrera presided over the Salina management agreement with BirdLife. The organisation will operate and manage the nature reserve and restore the area with resources and financial help from the government.

Grima said that this was a more meaningful project after recent events that saw flamingos and storks being shot while stopping over to rest in Malta.

"We look forward to seeing the area enhanced with more trees, birds nesting and enjoying the area, as well as the production of salt from the saltpans," Grima said. “We live in a small country, with a small population and it is our duty to preserve such areas and see them reach their full potential."

The project will serve as a tourist attraction, and educational centre and become a place of national importance, Grima noted.