[WATCH] Salina nature reserve passed on to BirdLife

The Salina nature reserve and salt pans will be restored, serving as an education centre and a safe environment for birds in a five-year agreement with BirdLife 

maria_pace
21 August 2018, 3:17pm
by Maria Pace
BirdLife will restore and manage the Salina salt pans for the next five years. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
BirdLife hopes to attract birds and flamingos to nest at the Salina salt pans after the organisation was entrusted with the management of the nature reserve for the next five years.

The salt pans and surrounding land were transferred to the bird conservation group by the government, during a signing ceremony held today.

BirdLife aims to attract visitors to the site from where they can observe birds in their natural habitat, organisation president Daryl Grima said.

The area can also provide a safe nesting environment for birds and flamingos while they are in Malta, Grima added.

The Transport Ministry, Environment Ministry, ERA, Lands Authority and BirdLife Malta signed a five-year agreement. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Transport Minister Ian Borg and Environment Minister Jose Herrera presided over the Salina management agreement with BirdLife. The organisation will operate and manage the nature reserve and restore the area with resources and financial help from the government.

Grima said that this was a more meaningful project after recent events that saw flamingos and storks being shot while stopping over to rest in Malta.

The salt pans cover a vast expanse between Qawra and Salina. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
"We look forward to seeing the area enhanced with more trees, birds nesting and enjoying the area, as well as the production of salt from the saltpans," Grima said. “We live in a small country, with a small population and it is our duty to preserve such areas and see them reach their full potential."

The project will serve as a tourist attraction, and educational centre and become a place of national importance, Grima noted.

