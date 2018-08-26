menu

Miao! Purrfect show lined up for Malta’s 79th International Cat Show

From Balinese to Himalayans, Persians to the Siberian Sphynx... the International Cat Show is an educational outing for all the family

maltatoday
26 August 2018, 8:00am
by MaltaToday Staff

The Malta Feline Guardians Club (MFGC) will be holding its 78th and 79th International Cat Shows on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 with both events starting at 11am at Montekristo Estates, Hal Farrug.

During these two shows, different range of breeds will be showcased, which includes: Balinese, Bengals, British Shorthairs, Burmese, Devon Rex, Exotics, Himalayans, Main Coons, Persians, Ragdolls, Scottish Folds, Siberian Sphinx and also household cats.

For this event, the MFGC invited two World Cat Federation (WCF) all-breed judges. Olga Dentico from Italy together with Edward Borras from Spain will be judging these cat shows.

The MFGC is the only Maltese recognised club by the WCF and its aim is to sponsor and promote the welfare of all breeds of cats, especially household pets through cat shows, exhibitions and seminars.

These events serve as an educational outing for all the family where children appreciate more these creatures, while also learn more about the care and handling of these beautiful felines.

Those interested can apply through the Top Cat International Ranking System website by following the link: http://en.top-cat.org. For more information visit the Malta Cat Shows Facebook page, the club's website: www.maltacatshows.com or phone on 99495017. Applications will be accepted until August 30, 2018. After such date, an application fee will apply.

MaltaToday Staff
