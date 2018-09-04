[WATCH] Record number of 10 swifts saved and released in Malta this summer

Over the past months, BirdLife Malta received a record number of 10 swifts (Rundun) after these were found by members of the public.

The young fledglings, which were found out of the nest, were then cared for round-the-clock by BirdLife staff and volunteers until they were strong enough to be released a few days ago.

"Every year, we receive a large number of injured wild birds, and during the summer, swifts are the most common birds in need of help. This species visits us each year to nest in areas like Mdina, Sliema, St Julians and San Ġwann," BirdLife said.

BirdLife thanked members of the public who were very supportive in this venture as they handed over the fledglings to the NGO who had the opportunity to care for them until they were able to survive on their own. "Some of the young fall from their nest but, unlike sparrows, the parents abandon them completely. BirdLife Malta is providing new breeding spots for these birds through our ongoing breeding birds project aimed at increasing swift breeding success in Malta," it said.

