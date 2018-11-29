Comino underwater documentary launched

The Malta Airport Foundation has released a thirty-minute documentary called “Comino – a secret paradise.”

It is latest in a series of underwater documentaries focusing on local Marine Protected Areas.

The film was for the first time screened at Eden Cinemas for St Monica Birkirkara primary school students earlier this week.

The documentary launch was attended by Environment Minister Jose Herrera, he stressed the importance of a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal development on Comino.

The event was also attended by Antonella Vassallo and Dr Awni Behnam, Managing Director and Honorary President of the International Ocean Institute (IOI).

The film was scripted by executive producer Prof. Alan Deidun, a resident academic at the Department of Geosciences. The documentary was financed by the Malta International Airport (MIA) Foundation.

Previous documentaries scripted Prof. Deidun include Filfla launched in 2015, Mġarr ix-Xini launched in 2013, Rdum Majjiesa launched in 2012 and Dwejra launched in 2012.