Nine-storey block proposed instead of Pietà BOV branch
Developer Michael Bugeja declared owning the entire site that houses the Bank of Valletta branch, which is now earmarked for another residential project
A nine-storey-high residential block consisting of 24 apartments is being proposed instead of the Bank of Valletta branch in Pietà, opposite the Msida Creek garden.
The development will consist of a ground floor level to accommodate 13 parking spaces, a retail shop, seven floors of apartments and a receded floor on which three penthouses are planned.
In the application, developer Michael Bugeja, a director and owner of the Bilom Group, has declared owning the entire site. The site is presently occupied by the two-storey-high Bank of Valletta branch and is sandwiched between two six-storey blocks.
Plans show the new building rising one to two floors higher than adjacent buildings.
The local plan sets a building height of six floors with a semi basement in this area of Msida and Pietà. This translates into a street façade height—excluding the penthouse level—of 25.6m, according to present policies. No excavations are being proposed in the flood prone area.