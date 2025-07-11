ERA gives green light to Corinthia’s Ħal Ferħ hotel and villa project

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has issued its clearance for the Corinthia Oasis development at the former Ħal Ferħ site in Għajn Tuffieħa, Mellieħa, subject to conditions related to light pollution and landscaping to reduce visual impact. The final decision now rests with the Planning Authority.



The Corinthia Group is proposing a revised project that departs significantly from a 2012 permit for 228 tourism and timeshare units. The new proposal introduces a luxury resort comprising a hotel with 122 rooms and 39 suites over 46,708sq.m, and a residential zone spanning 30,679sq.m, accommodating 25 high-end villas.

Inclusion of residential villas, made possible by a 2021 amendment to local plans.



The project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) flagged three key concerns: a major adverse impact on landscape and visual amenity, major impacts from the removal of geological material, and moderate impacts on fauna due to artificial lighting. However, ERA’s directorate deemed the proposed mitigation measures satisfactory.



Despite the project's visibility, ERA experts said its low-lying design and the planting of indigenous vegetation would eventually screen it from key viewpoints. Photomontages indicated that while some buildings would remain visible after one year, most would be screened within ten years as trees mature with the severity of impact dropping from “major adverse” to "low or none."



To support this, Corinthia plans to set up an on-site nursery during the 32-month construction phase to grow trees and shrubs adapted to the local environment.



The removal of approximately 127,000m³ of ground material—mostly soil—was also deemed acceptable, provided the soil is reused. EIA coordinator Paul Gauci confirmed that about one-third of the excavated soil would be reused on site, while the remainder would be relocated elsewhere.



Board member and NGO representative Martin Galea Degiovanni who was the only board member to vote against, asked how the shift to permanent residential use could affect the environment. Gauci replied that the 2012 permit already included 12 timeshare villas, and the change to full residential had little ecological impact, other than potentially increased noise from the individual units. The possibility of an agreement setting conditions on owners was also raised with Gauci expressing agreement.



ERA imposes conditions



ERA’s go-ahead is tied to several conditions, including a detailed Lighting Plan. All external lighting must be low-intensity, shielded, downward-facing, and contained within the site to avoid spilling into nearby habitats. Specific lumen limits were set: roadways must remain below 15 lumens/m² before 11pm and 8 lumens/m² after; pavements and parking areas must stay below 2 lumens/m² before 11pm and 1 lumen/m² afterwards. By comparison, natural moonlight measures about 0.25 lumens/m². The aim is that of ensuring that increased artificial lighting may disturb nocturnal wildlife, including birds, bats, reptiles, and hedgehogs.



A landscaping plan must also be submitted, requiring the use of native plant species and prohibiting invasive ones. Other conditions include restricting construction to daylight hours, limiting high-noise activities during sensitive seabird breeding seasons, and requiring noise abatement for machinery. However, ERA did not impose specific restrictions on operational noise from the hotel or villas.