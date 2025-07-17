Tribunal revokes hotel permit for Sirdar House in St Julian’s but…

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal has revoked a planning permit for a hotel development at Sirdar House, a 19th century townhouse in St Julian’s.

The tribunal upheld an appeal filed by NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa and the St Julian’s local council. It concluded that a hotel is not permissible according to the North Harbour Local Plan.

The local plan limits development in designated residential areas to dwellings, hostels, small shops and a limited number of offices.

However, the tribunal also concluded that it would be unfair to revoke the permission outright without giving the applicant a chance to present new plans addressing this shortcoming.

Therefore, the tribunal referred the application back to the Planning Authority at the pre–case officer stage to re-examine the case. The applicant must now submit revised plans conforming with the policy.

In September 2024, the PA had approved the conversion of the historic property into a 38-room hotel, allowing the addition of three floors and a receded level with a chimney flue, excavation for a swimming pool in the property’s garden, and partial demolition of interior spaces. The development was proposed by Andrea Zammit Tabona.

The tribunal has now ordered further design adjustments to reduce the impact of the proposed extension, including setting back the top floor by 1.4 metres along the southern boundary and increasing the height of the proposed chimney.

Correction: An earlier version contained the wrong text. Apologies for the mistake.