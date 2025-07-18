Planning Authority approves second phase of AX Qawra lido redevelopment

The Planning Authority has approved the full development application for the second phase of AX Group’s Qawra lido redevelopment.

The newly approved plans build on the previously sanctioned masterplan (PA 5952/21), continuing a large-scale redevelopment aimed at modernising Qawra’s coastal infrastructure.

The redevelopment covers a combined site of over 13,390 square metres, incorporating three adjacent lidos historically linked to the Sunny Coast Hotel and the Seashells Resort at Suncrest Hotel. The integrated design will feature commercial, recreational, and hospitality facilities.

According to the Planning Authority, the approved plans adhere strictly to the maximum allowable development parameters of 25,081sq.m of internal space and 13,735sq.m of external space. Building heights and layouts remain consistent with those established in the earlier outline permit, and public access to the foreshore will be retained.

The second phase introduces additional food and beverage outlets with a combined internal and external footprint of 2,541 square metres. It also includes uses under Class 3C and Class 4B, all in line with local planning regulations. The architectural style continues the previously approved design elements, using glazed façades, stone finishes, and steel columns.

Environmental quality will be enhanced through designated green spaces, which are intended to maintain an open and inviting public atmosphere. To mitigate disruption during construction, the applicant stated that a temporary road will be constructed parallel to Triq il-Luzzu. This will ensure access for boathouse owners and residents while excavation takes place in the central area of the site.

As part of the planning gain obligations under PA/5952/21, AX Group is contributing a total of €90,000 to community initiatives. Of this, €30,000 was paid during the first phase, with the remaining €60,000 allocated to urban enhancement, traffic management, and sustainable transport initiatives in the Qawra area.