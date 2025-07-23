Planning Authority cracks down on kiosks at Ġnejna Bay

All three kiosks operating at Ġnejna Bay have been slapped with enforcement notices by the Planning Authority for operating without the necessary permits and illegally occupying public land on a protected site.

The enforcement actions target Grill & Chill Kiosk, Kiosk tal-Ġelat, and Ġnejna Water Sports Kiosk, all of which were found to have carried out unauthorised developments and commercial activities on an Area of Ecological Importance.

According to the enforcement reports, the Kiosk tal-Gelat includes an illegal rooftop extension with tables and chairs, metal fencing, and an iron staircase providing access to the elevated area. A tent has also been installed in front of the kiosk. Moreover the development has resulted in a change of use from a public pavement to a commercial area.

The second enforcement notice concerns the Grill & Chill Kiosk refers to a staircase leading down to the beach and the set up of commercial furniture and equipment including tables and umbrellas transforming a publicly accessible area of pavement and beach into a commercial zone, in violation of planning regulations.

The third case, involving the Ġnejna Water Sports Kiosk, refers to the unauthorised development of a water sports pavilion accessed by stairs, an adjacent pavilion, and a rear store room for equipment. Signage and commercial gear were also placed on-site, again resulting in the illegal conversion of beach land into a commercial space.

Under Maltese law, such unauthorised developments are subject to daily fines ranging from €10 to €50, up to a maximum of €50,000. An enforcement notice dating back to 2007 is still applicable against boathouses and beach rooms build without a permit along Gnejna bay.