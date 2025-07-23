menu

Planning Authority cracks down on kiosks at Ġnejna Bay

Kiosks liable to daily fines which can reach a maximum of €50

jamesdebono
23 July 2025, 1:36pm
by James Debono
1 min read
The enforcement actions target Grill & Chill Kiosk, Kiosk tal-Ġelat, and Ġnejna Water Sports Kiosk, all of which were found to have carried out unauthorised developments and commercial activities on an Area of Ecological Importance (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The enforcement actions target Grill & Chill Kiosk, Kiosk tal-Ġelat, and Ġnejna Water Sports Kiosk, all of which were found to have carried out unauthorised developments and commercial activities on an Area of Ecological Importance (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

All three kiosks operating at Ġnejna Bay have been slapped with enforcement notices by the Planning Authority for operating without the necessary permits and illegally occupying public land on a protected site.

The enforcement actions target Grill & Chill Kiosk, Kiosk tal-Ġelat, and Ġnejna Water Sports Kiosk, all of which were found to have carried out unauthorised developments and commercial activities on an Area of Ecological Importance.

According to the enforcement reports, the Kiosk tal-Gelat includes an illegal rooftop extension with tables and chairs, metal fencing, and an iron staircase providing access to the elevated area.  A tent has also been installed in front of the kiosk. Moreover the development has  resulted in a change of use from a public pavement to a commercial area.

Under Maltese law, such unauthorised developments are subject to daily fines ranging from €10 to €50, up to a maximum of €50,000 (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Under Maltese law, such unauthorised developments are subject to daily fines ranging from €10 to €50, up to a maximum of €50,000 (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

The second enforcement notice concerns  the Grill & Chill Kiosk refers to  a staircase leading down to the beach and the set up of  commercial furniture and equipment including tables and umbrellas transforming a publicly accessible area of pavement and beach into a commercial zone, in violation of planning regulations.

The third case, involving the Ġnejna Water Sports Kiosk, refers to the unauthorised development of a water sports pavilion accessed by stairs, an adjacent pavilion, and a rear store room for equipment. Signage and commercial gear were also placed on-site, again resulting in the illegal conversion of beach land into a commercial space.

Under Maltese law, such unauthorised developments are subject to daily fines ranging from €10 to €50, up to a maximum of €50,000.  An  enforcement notice  dating back to 2007 is still applicable against boathouses and beach rooms build without a permit along Gnejna bay.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.