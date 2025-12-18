PA approves redesigned Cresta Quay hotel

The Planning Authority has approved the construction of a hotel on Cresta Quay site with a different built form from the one originally approved in 2018 together with other developments connected to the Villa Rosa Project proposed by developers Anton and Adelbert Camilleri.

The proposal consists of the development of five levels below the highest street level on Dragonara Road comprising technical spaces, 51-hotel rooms and ancillary facilities including food and beverage outlets. The proposal also includes a landscaped garden fully accessible to the public above street level and the erection of a boomerang shaped structure above street level.

The latest plans foresee a reduction in the number of rooms from the 71 approved six years ago. The developers’ architect argued that the changes were made to attract better quality tourists in line with the country’s current policies.

The hotel forms part of developer Anton Camilleri’s portfolio and was originally approved through a permit which comprised development in the Villa Rosa site and Moynihan House.

The proposal was approved by six votes against one. NGO representative Romano Cassar was the only board member who voted against because the north harbour local plan does not allow the development of hotels in this site and because of the visual impact.

PA renews original villa rosa permit

The original permit for the entire Villa Rosa project approved in 2018 was also renewed today after the original renewal permit was revoked by the law courts. The permit foresees a seven-storey commercial complex adjacent to the Bay Street complex including a boutique hotel, offices and apartments, 15 two-storey villas with private pools along the valley course. The permit also foresaw the demolition of Dolphin and Moynihan House to make way for other commercial developments.

Residents from the area had presented an appeal to the law court against the PA’s failure to revoke the renewal permit issued in 2023 because no site notice was attached on the Cresta Quary site to inform them about the pending application.

The Planning Authority is currently revising the local plan to enable Camilleri to apply the hotel heights policy to the site on which development is presently regulated by the local plan which precludes high rise development on the site. The draft changes would allow the erection of a 39-storey tower overlooking St George’s Bay.

Through the renewal permit Camilleri has a fallback if the current revision to the local plan is not approved. The Pembroke local council objected to the renewal due to the negative impact on the locality.