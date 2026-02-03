Anton Cutajar seeks sanctioning of zoo irregularities

Zookeeper Anton Cutajar has submitted an application (6369/25) to regularise a number of illegalities at the Arka ta’ Noe Zoo in Siġġiewi.

Several of the irregularities are extensions outside the boundaries of the original permit issued in 2017.

The latest application provides a detailed breakdown of the irregularities that Cutajar now seeks to sanction. These include the car park with 36 spaces on beaten earth next to the zoo’s restrooms, in an area not covered by the original permit along Bur ix-Xewk Road.

The application also seeks approval for a paddock, stables and an open horse training area, also erected outside the original permit’s confines.

Additionally, it proposes the sanctioning of a large retractable and demountable multi-purpose tent, a ticket booth and souvenir outlet, the relocation and sanctioning of an animal enclosure for farm animals, and alterations to an enclosure for wild animals.

The plan also includes a proposed “zookeeper residence” in the same area replacing an existing irregular farmhouse and pool which will be demolished.

The application is still at the screening stage. Screening applications are often altered significantly to address issues raised by the Planning Authority (PA) and may never proceed to full approval. This application has remained in the screening stage since July last year. In October, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said it was still reviewing the plans.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC), which advises the PA on rural development applications, raised no objection to the new animal enclosures. It concluded that the stables are adequate from an animal welfare perspective but requested that they be moved closer to the site entrance and that a training carousel is removed.

However, the AAC objected to the sanctioning of the tented multi-purpose hall, as such developments are not permitted under the rural policy regulating ODZ developments. Furthermore, the committee noted that the applicant is not eligible for a residence under policy guidelines.

In 2019, Cutajar had previously applied to sanction the same irregularities in a proposal that included a zoo extension via a new masterplan. ERA objected to those plans, which were later withdrawn. The current application does not propose any expansion beyond the footprint of the existing development. No enforcement order has ever been issued against the irregularities targeted for sanctioning.

The permit to sanction Cutajar’s illegally developed 10,000sq.m zoo was approved by the PA board in 2017, despite ERA’s objections and warning that this “would result in foreseeable future pressures for extensions.” The zoo sanctioning had been approved against a fine of €50,000.

In July 2025, the Planning Authority had approved the regularisation of two decades of illegal development at the Montekristo Estate in Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi, belonging to the Polidano brothers. The sanctioning of the massive, mostly Outside Development Zone (ODZ) site, which includes a zoo, winery, and entertainment areas, was granted following a record €1.8 million fine.