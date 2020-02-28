More tables squeezed into Pjazza Regina under new plan

The Lands Authority has presented a masterplan to define the extent for the placing of tables and chairs and design guidelines for ancillary furniture at Misrah ir-Repubblika, Valletta – more popularly known as Pjazza Regina.

But while the original plans submitted in December foresaw the restriction of tables and chairs to two rectangular areas occupying 836 square metres, new plans presented in February have increased the seating area to 1,041sq.m.

Both plans establish a 7.4m distance between the two rectangular blocks reserved for chairs and tables, and foresee a 1.8m distance from the Queen Victoria monument on both sides.

But the latest plans have reduced the distance between the seated areas and the existing buildings on both sides of the square.

Reacting to these changes, the PA’s internal advisory panel on design issues (design advisory committee) called on the Lands Authority to revert back to the original plan, arguing that this offered a clearer separation between the historical buildings and the tables and umbrellas.

Furthermore, the committee also called for more detailed plans showing the location of the tables, umbrellas and outdoor bars.

If the masterplan is approved by the PA, all tables and chairs presently covered by four permits will be realigned to respect the boundaries set by the masterplan.