menu

More tables squeezed into Pjazza Regina under new plan

PA’s design committee says Lands Authority should revert to original plan

james
28 February 2020, 7:54am
by James Debono
Both plans establish a 7.4m distance between the two rectangular blocks reserved for chairs and tables, and foresee a 1.8m distance from the Queen Victoria monument on both sides
Both plans establish a 7.4m distance between the two rectangular blocks reserved for chairs and tables, and foresee a 1.8m distance from the Queen Victoria monument on both sides

The Lands Authority has presented a masterplan to define the extent for the placing of tables and chairs and design guidelines for ancillary furniture at Misrah ir-Repubblika, Valletta – more popularly known as Pjazza Regina.

But while the original plans submitted in December foresaw the restriction of tables and chairs to two rectangular areas occupying 836 square metres, new plans presented in February have increased the seating area to 1,041sq.m.

Both plans establish a 7.4m distance between the two rectangular blocks reserved for chairs and tables, and foresee a 1.8m distance from the Queen Victoria monument on both sides.

The current placing of chairs as it stands now
The current placing of chairs as it stands now
The original plan presented in December
The original plan presented in December
The new plan as proposed in February, to squeeze in more tables and chairs in the iconic piazza
The new plan as proposed in February, to squeeze in more tables and chairs in the iconic piazza

But the latest plans have reduced the distance between the seated areas and the existing buildings on both sides of the square.

Reacting to these changes, the PA’s internal advisory panel on design issues (design advisory committee) called on the Lands Authority to revert back to the original plan, arguing that this offered a clearer separation between the historical buildings and the tables and umbrellas.

Furthermore, the committee also called for more detailed plans showing the location of the tables, umbrellas and outdoor bars.

If the masterplan is approved by the PA, all tables and chairs presently covered by four permits will be realigned to respect the boundaries set by the masterplan.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Townscapes
More tables squeezed into Pjazza Regina under new plan

More tables squeezed into Pjazza Regina under new plan
James Debono
Ahead of policy ban, fuel station requests permit for restaurant

Ahead of policy ban, fuel station requests permit for restaurant
James Debono
Developers don’t need ‘consent’ with lease agreement in hand

Developers don’t need ‘consent’ with lease agreement in hand
James Debono
Moviment Graffitti files Lands Application to manage Balluta Bay

Moviment Graffitti files Lands Application to manage Balluta Bay
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.