Heritage watchdog puts stop to relocation of M’xlokk tower

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has shot down a proposal by the tourism ministry to dismantle a historical tower so as to accommodate a new road in Marsaxlokk.

It has now initiated the procedure to schedule the building as Grade 2 listed building, after declaring the proposed relocation as being incompatible with the tower’s cultural heritage value.

The Superintendence not only objected to the application, but also called on the authorities to redesign the proposed road to ensure that the historical structure is retained in its place.

The historical structure is located on land in il-Kavallerizza, which was controversially added to the development zone of Marsaxlokk in the 2006 Rationalisation Scheme.

The building is a tower-like structure described as a barumbara (pigeon loft) which according to the Superintendence originally served as “a rural watchtower”. The structure also has historical and contextual value, being just 33m away from the scheduled Torri tal-Kavallerizza area.

“Together, the Barumbara, the Torri Kavallerizza and other rural vernacular structures in the area form a nucleus of architectural, historic and contextual significance which should be retained and enhanced,” the Superintendence said.

“Following further review of the site, the Superintendence is of the opinion that the site merits scheduling at Grade 2, which will be proposed to the Planning Authority Executive Council in line with Cultural Heritage Act.”

Grade 2 properties are largely protected from demolition but may be subject to internal alterations.

The government’s proposal for the tower’s dismantling and re-assembly is tied to the construction of a new road that would pass right through the tower. While not giving any details on where the tower will be relocated, this newspaper is informed that it will be relocated on agricultural land in the valley, which is adjacent to a car park developed by Projects Malta.

But the Superintendence insists that its relocation runs counter to international charters such as the International Charter for the Conservation and Restoration of Monuments and Sites (The Venice Charter of 1964) – the charter states that “a monument is inseparable from the history to which it bears witness and from the setting in which it occurs. The moving of all or part of a monument cannot be allowed except where the safeguarding of that monument demands it or where it is justified by national or international interest of paramount importance.”

The Superintendence also believes a water cistern may form part of the existing building, which may warrant retention and preservation.

The Superintendence has now asked the Malta Tourism Authority to state beforehand any plans it may have “for the future of the structure which may be related to the tourism industry”.