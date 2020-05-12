Birkirkara: supermarket and residential project on Dun Karm Psaila bypass

A large-scale residential project will include a new supermarket and 26 residential units and offices on an undeveloped 4,000 square metre site along the Dun Karm Psaila bypass next to the Scan complex.

The development will be staggered between two to five floors, complete with five-level basement parking, and is deigned by architect Ray De Micoli. The developer is Clement Gauci.

Currently the site is occupied by a boatyard and an informal car park, and includes 17 trees as well rubble walls and some old rural structures.

The residential component includes a small 210sq.m piazza.

Residents in the area who spoke to MaltaToday acknowledged that the site consists of land designated for development, but expressed concern on the increase in traffic caused by the proposed supermarket and are calling for the inclusion of more open space in the project. “The government is constantly speaking about the need of more urban open spaces. This is an opportunity to design development which includes such spaces,” one resident said.

The area is already designated by the local plans for commercial development and for residential development in the rest of the site.