Zoo animals could get noisy neighbours with Siggiewi shooting range

A backfilled quarry of 11,000sq.m of land outside development zones in Siggiewi is once again being earmarked for the development of a massive shooting range, despite clear indications that it cannot be approved under present policies.

The quarry lies in the immediate vicinity of the Arka ta’ Noe zoo.

As proposed, the development will include parking for 96 cars, the construction of a clubhouse for members, a classroom for tuition, a store and four shooting bays.

A similar proposal was made in 2016 but withdrawn after the PA’s planning directorate recommended refusal for being in breach of the local plan, which stipulates that disused quarries should be converted back to agricultural use.

The only difference between the two applications being that originally the proposed car park catered for 73 cars. “In view that the majority of the quarry has been backfilled and used for agricultural purposes, the planning directorate cannot recommend the proposal,” a case officer report presented in May 2019 had said.

Aerial photos indicate that the site has not been used as a quarry for the past 20 years and parts of the site have been reclaimed by vegetation and agriculture.

The Environmental and Resources Authority had also objected to the 2016 application, warning that the development of a shooting range would set a precedent for other developments in this particular area which will result in the take-up of more rural land for commercial uses. “Other major illegal development interventions in the area have already adversely affected the visual amenity, environmental quality and character of this rural area.”

The Siggiewi local council had also objected, warning that the noise generated by the shooting range would have an adverse impact on a number of residences located less than 300m away.

The application was presented by landowner Antoine Vella and the plans are being formulated by architectural firm XYZ Limited.

The PA is still formulating a policy regulating the development of shooting ranges. Objectives for the new policy issued in 2014 state that the “use of quarries and military installations” should be considered for the development of shooting ranges. MaltaToday is informed that the approval of the policy is now imminent and this may be the reason why the application was presented yet again.

In 2017, the PA had issued a permit to regularise the illegally-developed Arka ta’ Noe zoo despite the ERA’s significant concerns that the zoo would result in foreseeable, future pressures for extensions. Zoo owner Anton Cutajar has now applied to extend his zoo and regularise various illegal structures, including a farmhouse with a swimming pool, a large hall and a car park, apart from five animal enclosures.