Organisations object for the fourth time to DB group project

Ten organisations have objected for the fourth time to the db Group’s project on the ex-ITS site, insisting that the new plans do not address the main concerns repeatedly raised over the past three years on the massive and intensive development in a predominantly residential area adjacent to two Natura 2000 sites.

The organisations are BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Green House, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Rota, Sustainable Built Environment Malta, and the Archaeological Society Malta.

The organisations said that although the new plans are being portrayed as a downscaling of the initial plans, there are in fact only minimal changes to the project’s overall volume. “The applicant now proposes building two towers instead of one, adding three residential floors to those in the previous plans. Thus, the main points of concern, detailed below, remain totally unaddressed and the amended proposal is still completely out of context with its surroundings.”

The organisations said that the volume of activity it will generate in the area of Pembroke, Swieqi and St Julian’s, as well as the spillover of Paceville into Pembroke, will be unsustainable and degrade the quality of life for thousands of residents and visitors of the impacted localities.

“Moreover, the infrastructure in the area is currently unsuitable for a development of this scale and the separate proposal of a tunnel leading to this project is objectionable in its own right. To add insult to injury, such a tunnel would be yet another example of infrastructural works for the lucrative benefit of a private investor financed by taxpayers.”

They also said the new plans do not reduce the aggressive impact on the surrounding natural environment and Natura 2000 sites, and neither do they allay fears about the potentially disastrous consequences on the adjacent Għar Ħarq il-Ħamiem, a submerged terrestrial cave system of unique geological and ecological value.

“Also, the plans still pose a threat to the visual integrity of the Grade 2 Scheduled St George’s Barracks, and the fate of the Cold War bunker remains unclear.

“It is inconceivable that a private project with a negative impact of this scale is being proposed on public land, in a case where the Auditor General found multiple irregularities in its transfer to the db Group. The project has attracted a record amount of objections - 15,000 objections over the previous three objection periods - and staunch opposition from all directions, including residents, local councils, business groups, and NGOs. The fact that Government seems deaf to this unprecedented outcry speaks volumes.

“The only sensible way forward is the definitive withdrawal of plans for such an overwhelming development in this residential area.”

The public can still object with the Planning Authority to the db Group’s project through this form until this Friday 12 February.