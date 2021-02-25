How Manoel Island is set to change

The visual impact of the redefined Manoel Island project will still be considerable for pedestrians walking down the Strand, a new study shows, despite a reduced impact in views.

The uncovering of the remains of a quarantine cemetery on Manoel Island has led to the replacement of a residential area approved in 2019, with a 10,536sq.m ‘Green Park’ by developers MIDI. Like other planned open spaces, it will also be open to the public, according to an Environment Impact Assessment of the latest masterplan presented on Monday.

The changes will see a reduction in apartments for the Manoel Island project from 608 approved in 2019, to 300.

The area identified for commercial uses like retail will also be decreased 11,306 sq.m to 7,000 sq.m.

Breakdown Area (sq.m) % of total area New buildings 16,553 6% Existing buildings 22,335 8.1% Public squares/streets 51,971 18.8% Waterfront promenade 12,250 4.4% Glacis park 80,030 29% Green park 10,536 3.8% Foreshore 9,388 3.4% Sports facilities 13,502 10.5% Fort Manoel 29,011 10.5% Private open space 13,190 4.8% Other open spaces 17,241 62%

Land reclamation and coastal engineering works on the northern side of the island, also approved in 2019, have been shelved. And instead of a solid breakwater, there will be a floating installation.

The 2019 permit had been revoked last year by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal following a successful appeal by Flimkien Ghall-Ambjent Ahjar, which also invalidated the previous EIA, leading to more studies and changes.

Water channel to be widened

The channel between Manoel Island and Gzira will be widened and deepened, in order to

improve water circulation between Lazzaretto Creek and Sliema Creek. A new bridge will be built, which is needed to enable larger sea-craft navigate between the creeks and aide sea water circulation. Part of the existing bridge shall be retained as a memory and a belvedere point. The present bridge was constructed around 1935 and widened in 1975 to accommodate the increase in traffic. The current bridge replaces an older structure, which was built before 1800.

Project will still have strong visual impact

The EIA shows that the project will still have an impact on views from Ta’ Xbiex and from the Gzira front when looking in the direction of the bridge. But its impact has been markedly reduced for people looking at the Manoel Island yacht yard from benches on the opposite side of the promenade.

The project will still have the greatest visual impact when viewed from Triq ix-Xatt. The main contributor to the change in views will be the new proposed residential buildings, which will dominate the view from this location. From this direction the new buildings will obscure views of the Yacht Marina and of the wider built-up area beyond Gzira and Ta’ Xbiex.

Another viewpoint which is set to change is that from Ta’ Xbiex overlooking the upgraded marina and the proposed residential units. The latter will effectively obscure all medium and long-distance views of the Gżira/Sliema front from this location, as well as views of the Fort Manoel glacis, with the overall effect is that of limiting the depth of the field of view. Parts of the Manoel Island Yacht Yard shed, and Customs House will remain visible.

On the other hand, when viewed from Valletta the main visual changes pertain to the restoration of the Lazzaretto complex.

The EIA confirms the massive visual impact of the proposed 33-storey high Metropolis tower which has been already approved but has yet not been constructed. The project, first approved in 2008 and renewed in 2014, will practically rise above Fort Manoel when viewed from Sliema and Valletta.

According to the EIA the proposed landscaping of the glacis area and establishment of public spaces are expected to have a positive impact in terms of land use, particularly considering the current lack of green open spaces within the general Gzzira/Sliema area, except for Council of Europe Gardens.

MIDI propose the upgrading of the existing marina to provide facilities for circa 188 boats, including 18 super-yachts of up to 100m and to have it protected by means of a floating breakwater.

The project is expected to produce 293,310 sqm of excavation waste, with works being carried out over a period of 50 weeks.

From cemetery to park

The Lazzaretto cemetery adjoining the New Plague Hospital (Manoel Hospital) was established before 1855 for the burial of persons of different religions who died in the Lazzaretto from contagious diseases. Access to the cemetery was through a chapel which was accessible via a long passage accessible from the shore. The complex was severely damaged by enemy action during WWII and was left in an abandoned state until the early 1970s when it was converted into a yard and leased for the storage of drill pipes and casings for oil rigs. This site has been disturbed and the chapel was demolished by enemy action during WWII.

MIDI will be retaining the legibility of the cemetery, which will remain within the extents of the proposed Green Park. Manoel Island includes the remains of six other cemeteries, two of which date back to the time of the Knights of Saint John.