Townsquare project in Sliema applies for 10-storey hotel instead of office block

Townsquare has applied to add three floors on an approved seven-storey building and change its function from an office block to a hotel.

The hotel will overlook a new square near Villa Drago, which forms part of the project’s footprint.

Townsquare is a developing a mixed-use project on the Tigne peninsula that includes a 27-storey tower.

The change in plans was announced by the company after it filed a new planning application.

The company wants to turn a building previously earmarked for office space into a “lifestyle business hotel”. The original office block slated to rise to seven floors was already approved in 2019.

The proposed change of use will mean the development can benefit from policies allowing hotels to rise two storeys above local plan limitations.

Moreover, hotels in Sliema are allowed to build an extra story thanks to another policy included in local plans.

The proposed 113-room hotel will overlook the main square and the restored Villa Drago and its gardens. Amenities will include a wellness centre and conference facilities, restaurants and cafes, meeting spaces, and a roof top pool garden, together with an indoor pool and gym.

According to Townsquare the footprint of the project’s built-up area will remain untouched, as will the public spaces. The company said the project will create the largest pedestrian zone in Sliema’s town centre.

The four-star hotel’s lead architect is Martin Xuereb & Associates, while the façade is designed by One Works of Milan.

Correction: A previous version of this report wrongly described Townsquare as a subsidiary of the Gasan Group.