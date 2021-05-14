Superintendence still waiting for masterplan on Romeo Romano garden

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia may have jumped the gun on announcing a “multi-million” upgrade to Santa Venera’s Romeo Romano gardens, because by enjoying the highest level of protection it is still being assessed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

Last week Farrugia, for whom Sta Venera and Hamrun are part of his first district constituency, presented photomontages of a playground in a section of the garden presently closed to the public.

A mixed reaction on social media followed, some welcoming the reopening of a closed section while others who grew up in the area expressing concern on the formalisation of a unique garden, and that the ‘disneyfying’ playground would jar with its quiet, contemplative atmosphere.

Leading architect Conrad Thake described the area intended for the play area as one which was always an integral part of the original Baroque Garden. Noting the "uncompromising symmetry" in the garden's composition Thake warned that one "cannot quite balance the other side with turf, swings and playing equipment." For Thake the whole composition should be conserved as a holistic entity.

"Nobody would dream of modernising a piece of a Mattia Preti masterpiece in to an Andy Warhol and justify this by saying it is a small piece."

Yet the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has confirmed it is holding discussions on the proposal with architects to “ensure that the development respects the architectural and historical value of the scheduled garden”. But it is still awaiting for a masterplan for the restoration and rehabilitation of the scheduled gardens.

“The Superintendence has discussed the general thrust that such a project should consider from a cultural heritage perspective with the project architects and is awaiting a master plan for the restoration and rehabilitation of the scheduled gardens that reflect these discussions. Until then the Superintendence cannot comment any further,”a spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Plans already foresee the restoration of a historic building, currently abandoned, to serve as a “kitchen garden” similar to the one in San Anton Gardens. The permit for the building’s restoration is presently limited to its use as an educational facility.

Apart from approving the restoration of the building to serve as a community centre, another permit was issued to install public toilets.

The ministry has said the development of a playground does not even require a planning permit as these will be covered by a DNO (development notification order). An amendment to DNO rules approved earlier this year exempts green infrastructural works, even playing equipment within greening projects, from requiring planning permits. This means the application process will not be open to public consultation. But prior approval is still required from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage for works in scheduled sites like this one. Prior approval from the Environment and Resources Authority is also needed for the uprooting, transplanting, and planting of trees. The area identified for the playground presently includes 30 citrus trees.

As announced, the “multimillion” project will consist of a children’s play area using natural materials such as wood; a communal garden dedicated to gardening activities for children; and other maintenance work on the walls and historical features such as the ‘sienja’, the rainwater reservoir, and the 19th-century canal irrigation system.

A spokesperson for Minister Aaron Farrugia said the ministry had undertook a commitment that trees transplanted from this corner section of the garden will all be retained within the rest of the garden, and new ones added.

A veritable ‘secret garden’ in the middle of a densely populated area, the Romeo Romano Gardens date back to the 18th century and originally formed part of the garden complex of Casa Leoni which presently hosts the environment ministry in Santa Venera. In 1977, the back gardens were sectioned off and opened up to the public. Casa Leoni, which presently hosts the Environment Ministry, was built as a summer residence for Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena.