NGOs begin crowdfunding legal appeal against DB project decision

Environmental NGOs have launched a crowdfunding initiative to file legal action against the Planning Authority board’s green-lighting of the DB project at St George’s Bay.

The NGOs said the action will involve significant legal and professional fees that can only be sustained with the public’s contributions.

“The PA initially approved the ITS-DB project in 2018. A strong public response to a call for donations allowed us to fight multiple legal battles that ultimately led to the cancellation of the 2018 permit.

“We are now determined to continue fighting this monstrosity by mounting further legal actions against this threat to our quality of life and our environment. The two 18- and 17-storey towers and the 12-storey hotel, on public land in Pembroke, would be situated in a residential area and would impact important historical sites and areas of great natural sensitivity,” the NGOs said.

Despite objections from three local councils and some 30,000 resident, the DB project was approved by just four votes to three in the PA board.

"We cannot let big business and public authorities run roughshod over the people’s will to protect its environment and quality of life. Everyone’s contribution - big or small - makes a huge difference!” the NGOs said.