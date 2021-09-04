ADPD appeals for immediate reversal of the 2006 local plans

ADPD has appealed for an immediate reversal of the 2006 local plans, that saw 2 million square metres of land outside the development zone turn into a development opportunity.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said in a press conference on Saturday that the Greens had been been highlighting the negative consequences of this decision since 2006.

“Most of what our party predicted has occurred or is occurring. Whole areas all around Malta are being developed as evidenced by the protests of residents in all localities,” said Cacopardo.

He appealed for the protection of a sizable portion of virgin land earmarked for development in 2006, saying the environment and the quality of life should be prioritised over economic gains. “The revision of the local plans should commence the soonest leading to new plans which are to the benefit of the whole community and not catering for the speculative interests. It is essential that the development zone boundary is restored to its 2006 position as far as is possible.”

Cacopardo added that the relaxation of the permissible height development that is reducing sunlight access for various residences, minimising the generation of renewable energy and leading to way to the development of solar farms on agricultural land.

ADPD candidate on the third and fourth districts Brian Decelis, called out the Labour and Nationalist parties for adopting planning policies full of contradictions, as evidenced in Marsaskala.

He said that the Jerma Hotel had been an acceptable development, but has nowadays been given over for land speculation with plans that would double the environmental footprint.

He also condemned the proposed plan for the marina in Marsaskala, that in his opinion would 'engulf and suffocate the locality', and aggravate the traffic, pollution and cleanliness issues in the locality.

“We must ask, what does a better living standard for all mean? Let’s forget once and for all the marina project but also add that if the Jerma site cannot be used strictly as a hotel it is returned to the public as an open space,” said Decelis.