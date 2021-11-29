Residential development foreseen on former Marsa power station site in proposed planning guidelines

Residential development is foreseen on the site of the former power station in Marsa, according to guiding principles for harbour regeneration released by the Planning Authority.

The proposed plan was released for public feedback on Monday and proposes turning the inner harbour area into a “prime tourism and leisure harbour destination”.

However, it adds that this should be integrated with a “socially diverse, coastal residential neighbourhood on the site of the former Marsa power station and its immediate areas”.

The plan also envisages the closure or scaling down of the public abattoir and heavy industries, including ship repair.

The land occupied by the former power station was leased to Enemalta plc for 99 years for €65,000 a year in August 2014 after a 33% shareholding acquisition by Shanghai Electric Power.

Last August government unveiled its vision for regeneration of the Grand Harbour but stopped short of saying how the power station site will be utilised.

The guidelines published on Monday exclude high-rise developments, which are not deemed appropriate in this location as they may impact on views of the fortifications and may not relate well with tall buildings in another part of Marsa, already designated for high-rise office developments.

New buildings also have to “relate well” with existing buildings of cultural importance like the Chadwick Building, the ex-Sea Malta building and the other traditional warehouse buildings on the quays.

The plan also envisages the closure or scaling down or relocation of heavy industries and cargo handling from within the inner harbour area, including ship repair facilities, the abattoir, and other “obnoxious industries”.

The Menqa tal-Braken area is also being earmarked for a yacht marina and “a high-quality innovation hub” set to include shared spaces for start-ups in the creative industries.

A network of public green open spaces and recreational areas is also being proposed along the stretch of coastline.

The Planning Authority is inviting the public to send its feedback on the objectives of the plan by 15 January.