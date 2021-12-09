Naxxar mayor votes in favour as PA approves two towers in ex-trade fair car park

The Planning Authority has approved the construction of two towers on the former trade fair car park in Naxxar with the locality mayor supporting the plans.

The project will see the building of one 10-storey tower and another eight floors high.

The board’s decision on Thursday overruled the objections made by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which expressed concern on the impact the towers will have on long distance views.

Only NGO representative Annick Bonello voted against the plans.

Mayor votes in favour

Naxxar’s Nationalist mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami voted for the project despite the council having said it was opposed to the proposed height just a month ago.

She justified her vote in favour of the project by saying that it does not go against current policies. “Although I am personally against high rise development in Naxxar, I cannot be egoistical,” she said.

Muscat Fenech Adami also agreed with the developers that the only alternative to the project was a conventional development with no open spaces.

In its submissions on the application, the local council had noted that while the revised plans had taken on board many of its concerns, it was still opposed to the proposed height of the development.

“One needs to appreciate that this development is very close to the UCA and therefore the Council would preferably see a lower development,” the council had said on 2 November.

The mayor had also opposed a previous version of the project proposed by a different developer and on that occasion, had also expressed concern on the visual impact of the project, asking: “How can we approve a monstrosity next to the UCA?”

Since then, various changes were made to the project including the removal of a proposed supermarket and the splitting of the development in two towers instead of one large 10-storey building.

136 residential units, car park and open space

The development comprises two separate buildings for 136 residential units, one of nine floors with a receded top floor and the other seven floors and a receded top floor.

There will be four underground levels for a 356-space car park, 108 garages, a gymnasium and spa with indoor pool.

A central open space is proposed between the two towers. At ground floor, the development will host 12 shops, two restaurants and cafeterias, one bar and a child care centre.

The project is proposed by San Pawl tat-Targa Investments, which own the site. Virtu Properties and Ziz Limited own the company.

Unlike previous plans sent back to the drawing board by the Planning Authority board in November 2020 when the project was fronted by another company, the new development does not include a supermarket and office space.

Concern over impact on skyline

Board member Annick Bonello expressed concern that large scale applications in this area are not being approved in a holistic way noting that a proposed development in the trade fair grounds proper is still pending.

She also expressed concern that the 10-storey building is being proposed in an area, which is 126 meters above sea level, which would permanently change the skyline of the whole island for the worst.

The FAR policy, states that “tall buildings” should be restricted to a 25m contour above sea level.

Project architect Edwin Mintoff rebutted, insisting that the 10-storey development is a medium rise not a high-rise development and therefore is not precluded by policy.

During the meeting the mayor expressed concern on the increase in traffic clogging the village core.

“I cannot vote on a project without knowing what solutions are being offered to solve this problem.”

A traffic consultant replied that St Paul’s Street and Triq Murray will absorb most traffic and expressed willingness to discuss the issue further with the council.

Astrid Vella from Flimkien ghall-Ambjent Ahjar described the project as one, which is being proposed “in the wrong place”.

“This is not Tigne or an area needing an upgrade, it is abutting on one of Malta’s oldest Urban Conservation Area... Why should our skyline become more congested with high buildings?”

According to a Social Impact Assessment 63% of Naxxar residents, said they did not like having a ‘medium-rise’ in their locality, compared to just 25% who liked this component of this project.

While 32% preferred the current design of the project to covering the entire site with low-rise blocks, 16% preferred a five-storey development while “a high majority of 49% stated that they prefer none of the projects”.

The development was recommended for approval by the case officer despite strong objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage especially due to impact on long distance views including those of the Mosta dome.

In its final position on the project the SCH described the height and massing of the project as “excessive” in such close proximity to the UCA, and one “which would have an adverse impact on long distance views”.