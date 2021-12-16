Industrial garage complex proposed next to Turkish cemetery

A complex of 67 industrial garages built over two floors and a basement on a 5,320 sq.m site adjacent to the protected Turkish cemetery in Marsa has been recommended for approval by a case officer.

Earlier plans for a petrol station instead of the existing building, had been withdrawn following a public outcry in 2016 and strong objections by the Turkish government.

But despite concern by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, the case officer still favourably recommended the issue of an ‘outline permit’ setting parameters for a full planning application to be presented at a later stage.

According to the case officer report, design considerations and other concerns raised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and other bodies should be tackled when a full planning application is approved.

Outline permits were reintroduced in the Planning reform of 2015 giving developers the opportunity to set commitments on sites before the full details are presented and addressed.

But on Tuesday the Planning Commission chaired by Claude Mallia postponed taking a decision, and has asked for revised plans due to its concern on the impact on the historical monument. A final decision is now expected on 26 January when the new plans are assessed.

In July, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage while favouring the demolition of an existing structure, had asked the developer to reduce the height of the proposed structures to a single floor above street level. It also called for a 10-meter buffer zone separating the garages from the cemetery.

It warned that the proposed excavation works could extensively damage the historical monument and requested a Works Method Statement detailing the methodology used. The architect was also asked to submit visual studies and photomontages to assess the visual impact on the historical cemetery.

But since design considerations were to be addressed after the presentation of a full planning application, no such photomontages were ever presented.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Planning Commission expressed its concern that as proposed, the development will have a negative impact on the adjacent historical monument and refused to approve it.

Instead, the Commission has asked for revised plans to ensure that the proposed garages are - setback by a minimum of 10 meters from the cemetery’s boundary to provide adequate space for a green buffer zone and various setbacks to ensure visibility of the cemetery along Triq Emmanuele Lugi Galizia and Triq il-Qasam Industrijali.

But unlike the Superintendence, the Commission failed to restrict the new development to a single storey. Neither has it objected to industrial development next to a protected cemetery

As proposed, the garage complex along Triq Il- Qasam Industrijali will have a height limitation of 12 metres in line with the local plan. Along Triq il-Marsa, the building height is being staggered from 6 metres in the vicinity of the Islamic Cemetery to 12 meters. In addition, the first-floor level was set back by 11 meters.

The Ottoman cemetery was commissioned in 1873 by Sultan Abdűlaziz I (1830-1876), the 32nd Sultan of the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who commissioned Maltese architect Emmanuele Luigi Galizia to design the cemetery.

Writing in MaltaToday in 2014, architect Konrad Thake called for the conservation of the cemetery, noting the rapid deterioration of the delicately carved ornamental stonework.

Plans to build a petrol station tin close proximity to the cemetery angered both Maltese and Turkish defenders of heritage. Architect Conrad Thake who long campaigned to preserve the cemetery had described the plans as “nothing sort of barbaric.” The Turkish government which is the custodian of the cemetery had also presented its objections to the proposed petrol station before these plans were abandoned.