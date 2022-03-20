Birżebbuġa’s ‘Pont tax-Shell’ to get €4m swimming zone and pedestrianisation

A €4 million investment project in Birżebbuġa is being billed as a regeneration for the Pont tax-Shell area, where for decades, the pier had been used by tankers carrying fuel to be unloaded at the 31 March plant.

The closure of the plant last summer allowed for the regeneration of the pier, which will be turned into a safe swimming zone for residents and visitors alike.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli said the 180m-long pier will be decked with a stairway for safer access into the water. It will also serve as a pedestrianised zone.

Works will include the removal of the fuel infrastructure and parts of the concrete infrastructure whilst pillars already in place will be strengthened. A new structure, measuring 1,500 square metres, will be turned into a pedestrianised zone, allowing safer access to swimmers.

“We are investing €4 million to regenerate this area,” Dalli said, explaining that an application will be submitted to the Planning Authority to obtain the necessary permits for the work to be carried out.

The process includes a consultation period with the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to ensure that all necessary works will be carried out without impacting the maritime environment. Present were also the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry, Anthony Gatt, architects Godwin Agius and Sean Buttigieg and the Birżebbuġa Local Council.