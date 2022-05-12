Three-block Xgħajra project turned into mega 13-storey block

The proponents of a high-rise residential project along the Xgħajra seafront have presented new plans envisaging one massive block of 10 to 13 storeys, instead of the originally proposed three blocks rising up to 14 storeys.

Although the redesigned proposal is less massive and more terraced, its visiual impact on the tiny coastal village of Xgħajra remains significant, as confirmed by photomontages.

The high-rise will overlook the sea as well as Wied Glavan, housing 153 apartments and nine penthouses. Jason Mifsud, on behalf of Elegant Homes, presented the application.

Photomontages showing the fully developed Smart City development suggest that the development could be perceived as an extension of Smart City into the town itself. But the building will still overshadow the surrounding low-rise buildings, which characterize the southern seaside locality.

The photomontages do not take into account possible changes to the Smart City development. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had shot down the original plans in 2021 describing the proposal as as “a massive hyper-contemporary development... not contemplated for in the South Malta Local Plan”; as well as an “an ad hoc imposition on the location” that prejudices the urban character and visual perceptions of the mainly low-lying seaside village.

The development is based on floor-area ratio rules, which allow medium-rise buildings to rise above height limits imposed by local plans, if these are on plots of over 4,000sq.m and surrounded by streets on each side.

But this policy only applies to Marsa, Gzira, Paceville, Qawra, Tigné and Mrieħel.

The approval of medium-rise developments is not even automatic since the policy excludes developments on compact, low-rise locations where such buildings are considered “naturally alien”.

The policy says: “tall buildings should respond positively to their context including natural topography, scale, height, urban grain, streetscape and built form, and the skyline” and should “retain and enhance key strategic, long-distance views and important vistas at a national and at the local level.”

Despite objections by heritage watchdogs and many residents last year, Xgħajra mayor Neil Attard welcomed the plans, noting that these include “a spacious piazza” accessible from Dawret ix-Xatt. The council said it prefers the application of the floor-area ratio through which building heights are compensated by the creation of a public piazza, than building the entire area with five-storey buildings as allowed in the local plan. It said the project would result in the upgrade of the small seaside locality “into a high-class residential destination complementing the surroundings and Smart City.”