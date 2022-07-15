Comino hotel and bungalows development gets green light from ERA

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) board has given the green light for the redevelopment of the hotel and bungalows at San Niklaw Bay and Santa Marija Bay in Comino.

The decision comes after the board voted to approve a final assessment on the project's environmental impact assessment (EIA) and appropriate assessment (AA).

The assessment was approved with six board members voting in favour and two against.

ERA's final assessment will now be referred to the Planning Authority (PA), which will assess the proposal further and take a final decision on the application for development permission.

An environmental impact assessment carried out last year by ADI showed that the proposed bungalow village by Hili Group would generate a large change in what is a highly sensitive landscape.

But the developers made amendments to their plans, including reducing the proposed project's footprint by 5,000sq.m. The most significant change would be the restoration of land closer to the coast by shifting the building envelope inland, reducing the footprint at San Niklaw.

Other changes, as requested by the authority, included the removal of a pier from the two 15-17m piers originally proposed, a reduction in the number of bungalows to 19, the removal of an outhouse pavilion and concierge pavilion, and the rearrangement of associated footpaths.

The back of house areas have also been regrouped almost entirely over existing tennis courts.