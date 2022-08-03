627 objections to Wasteserv’s restaurant in Romeo Romano garden

627 objections have been filed against the proposed development by national waste agency Wasteserv, of a restaurant in Santa Venera’s baroque Romeo Romano garden.

One of the objections presented by the History of Art and Fine Arts Students’ Association warned that “commercialising the gardens harms the serene charm the gardens resonate, disrespects the original intentions of the architect, betrays the style of the period, and completely disregards a local example comparable to Baroque gardens of the same period in Italy” and that “nowhere in Italy do you see Baroque gardens being turned into restaurants with a garden”.

A number of objectors described Romeo Romano Gardens and the surrounding green space as an area of serenity in what is a highly commercialised and urbanised place. “To attempt to commercialize this last green lung is an outlandish proposal that should never have been considered,” objectors said, with residents expressing concerns over parking and noise pollution in the residential area.

Also objecting is Moviment Graffitti which described Wasteserv’s application as “pure madness and totally unacceptable”.

“We stand by our conviction that not every garden needs to be turned into a commercial enterprise, and that the need for a quiet space is far greater than the need to consume, especially in such a highly congested area”.

Graffitti also called for a detailed ecological survey to establish any species living in the building, especially the jeopardized bat species of the area. “An environmental impact assessment must be provided due to the detrimental effect of the proposed new use on the biodiversity context and building setting”.

But the Environment and Resources Authority ERA said that it has no objections about present interventions, as long as these are in line with the recommendations of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

ERA did not even issue any conditions with regards to the lighting of the restaurant and potential noise impacts on species like bats which inhabit the garden. But it is insisting that all works are to be managed in such manner which avoids “environmental damage to any adjoining land, natural habitats or features”.

Conditions imposed by ERA the full protection of trees growing on the site and that the issue of the permit is not construed as a “commitment for additional future development, even if ancillary to the approved development or required in connection with its operation”.

The Malta Tourism Authority has also issued its clearance for the proposed restaurant.

On its part the SCH has not objected to the commercialisation of the garden, but has asked for photomontages showing the proposal as would be visible from within multiple points in the garden, to better assess the application.

The walled Romeo Romano Gardens form part of the garden complex of Casa Leoni, a country villa built prior to 1724 as a summer residence for Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena, and are an important surviving example of local Baroque architecture which luckily survives largely intact and retains its original design. The gardens are planned along a strong central axis over 150 m long, and its symmetry is a characteristic of the Baroque period, features which the garden has preserved for all these years.

The History of Art and Fine Arts Students’ Association expressed its regret that applications with an impact on historical architectural features are not discussed with historians, art historians, and architects who understand the importance of preservation and conservation of heritage.

While the application foresees the restoration of the 371sq.m old building and a water cistern in a presently closed part of the garden, it will also introduce a new commercial activity in a garden known as an oasis of tranquility and contemplation in a highly urbanised context.