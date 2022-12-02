Ta’ Qali: ‘forest’ and obstacle course proposed in agricultural plot

A 39,000sq.m plot of agricultural land in Ta’ Qali is being eyed by its owners, developer Darren Desira , for an afforested obstacle race-course.

The project is the branchild of Mad Fitness Limited, a company which Desira owns with Bilom Group owner Michael Bugeja.

The plans are for a race-course with outside gym and ‘information office’, that will come with the planting of 836 trees, including 154 Cypress trees and 114 Sandara Gums on the 17,800sq.m, with underground reservoirs to water the trees.

But over 7,400sq.m will be covered by beaten earth for the obstacle course, and a further 3,100sq.m for the outside gym and fitness centre, and 418sq.m of hard paving for the entrance.

Changing rooms and showers, sanitary facilities and an information centre with outside tables near the entrance are included in the project.

The owners say the Ta’ Qali Action Plan regulates formal and informal recreational activities in the area, although the plan itself designates this particular area for horticultural and agricultural activities.

MaltaToday is informed that the land is still being tilled by farmers who have been offered money to move out of the land.

Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) is a sports activity where athletes run through a variety of different obstacles, in races inspired by military training methods to test physical and mental endurance. Courses may also include climbing over walls or up ropes, monkey bars, carrying heavy objects, and traversing bodies of water or mud, or crawling under wire or netting.