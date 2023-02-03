Art Nouveau townhouse to be integrated in 7-storey block

Villino Micallef, a two-storey Art Nouveau townhouse on Triq l-Imsida is Gzira, may get a much-needed restoration for a five-storey extension built over the existing façade.

Located in what was until a few years ago Gżira’s red-light district, the building has been abandoned since the mid-1990s when the previous owners died.

Now considered a fine example of Art Nouveau architecture in Malta with – the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage says – “evident architectural and cultural heritage value”, developer Michael Bugeja of the Bilom Group will add five contemporary storeys on top of the existing façade, demolish two buildings on Triq Testaferrata, to make way for a commercial development of seven storeys.

The Superintendence welcomed the developers’ intention to retain the façade and reinstate the entrance hall and staircase within the new structure.

Moreover, the additional height of the project is being accepted in view of other commitments on Triq Testaferrata.

But the watchdog is calling for a better architectural treatment for the additional floors overlying Villino Micallef, which should complement the existing building.

The new development will include 36 parking spaces in two basement levels, a retail outlet on ground floor and offices in the six overlying levels. The new commercial development will be connected to an adjacent seven-storey office block owned by Bugeja.