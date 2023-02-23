Orthodox Jews get synagogue in former Sliema post office

The Planning Authority has approved Malta’s first fully-fledged Jewish place of worship, which will include a kosher restaurant on the site of the former post office in Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema.

The PA has imposed a condition obliging the religious community to sign a deed that will ensure the entire premises, except for the restaurant, shall “be exclusively used by of the Orthodox Jewish Community” and cannot be sold third parties without a new PA permit. This condition was imposed for a waiver on a €74,000 parking obligation.

The synagogue creates a demand for 12 parking spaces, and its restaurant another seven, and can host 41 seats for worship. The parking demand is 12 additional spaces over and above the former post office’s requirements.

In such cases developers must either provide the required spaces or pay between €2,500 and €9,000 for each space not provided for, which resulted in a €74,000 obligation for the Jewish community, since the project does not include a car-park.

Their architect argued for an exemption since the Jewish religion forbids the community from using any mechanical instrument on the Sabbath, which means worshippers make no use of buses, cars or other mechanical means on that day to reach the premises. Since the synagogue is only used on the Sabbath, no parking will be needed. The proponents, the Chabda Malta Foundation, also said most of its members are Sliema residents and that Jewish tourists tend to stay in the same area.

The PA’s transport consultant said the request was valid. With the synagogue now set back from the front by 2m, the former post office will see two additional storeys on top of the urban conservation area buildling, as well as the restoration of the façade. The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage issued clearance for these works.

While the local plan allows restaurants in thie part of Sliema but makes no mention of places of worship, the PA case officer said regeneration initiatives are meant to accommodate social and community facilities such as religious centres, local clubs and post offices. The additional two floors also conform to “the predominant height in the surrounding area”.

Chabad Malta’s Rabbi Chaim says its synagogue is the first Jewish centre on the island “after more than 2,000 years of Jewish presence in the history of Malta”. Two inconspicuous synagogues are active in Malta, located in ordinary residential buildings in St Julian’s and another in Ta’ Xbiex.

Malta’s Jewish community numbers just 250 members although numbers could be greater especially among migrant communities and tourists and businessmen who visit the increasingly cosmopolitan island.