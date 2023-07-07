PA says no to carpark on Qormi fields

The Planning Authority has rejected an outrageous application to turn 3,000sq.m of ODZ farmland in Qormi into a ‘temporary’ carpark for 75 cars.

The case officer recommended a refusal for the project on farmland opposite the FXB showroom. The land is located outside the development zone in an area known as Tas-Salib at the corner between Triq Guze Duca corner with Triq Marju Pace.

In a decision on Friday, the Planning Commission refused the application.

Local plans designate the site as an Agricultural Area, and a Strategic Open Gap, the later defined as “the first step outside urban areas offering a brief respite from the monotone visuals of heavily urbanised landscapes”.

Last year owner Carmel Bugeja had applied for a change-of-use permit to convert the “disused land” into a car park. But previous permits for the rebuilding of an agricultural store as well as the local plan clearly show that the land was used for farming.

The Environment and Resources Authority had warned that approval of this application would lead to land degradation due to the removal of soil.

On his part the case officer concluded that the proposed development is in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development which requires the sustainable use of land resources and of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance (2014) which limits the uptake of land located ODZ for uses which cannot be accommodated within the development zone, or in cases which would result in a wider environmental benefit.

The developers’ architect had justified the proposed development arguing that the site is in close proximity to various commercial properties including various offices and a nursing home, that further contribute to the lack of available parking in the area. She also clarified that the proposal is not related to any particular existing or proposed development in the area.