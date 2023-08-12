Tribunal revokes Bonnici Brothers’ hotel permit in Milner Street

The Environment and Planning Tribunal has revoked an outline permit for the construction of a nine-storey hotel in Milner Street Sliema, designated in local plans as a residential area.

But in its decision the tribunal left a window open for the development to be approved as a hostel instead of a hotel; a use permitted in the local plan policy listing the kinds of development which can be developed in residential areas.

In its decision the EPRT ordered the Planning Authority to reconsider the application and to recommence its consultations, but only after the hotel proposal is replaced by one for a hostel.

The hotel development was approved by the Planning Authority in January 2022 despite being recommended for refusal by the case officer. In its decision the Planning Commission chaired by Stephania Baldachino had cited a flexibility policy– that gives the PA flexibility in assessing tourism development if it is compatible with the surrounding neighbourhood.

The decision was later appealed by the Sliema local council.

During the appeal Bonnici Brothers argued that three hotels already operated in the vicinity of the proposed hotel, but the tribunal dismissed the argument arguing that the proposed development would further erode the residential nature of the area which was still predominant in this part of Sliema.

Moreover, two of the hotels mentioned by the developer faced the Tower Road promenade while the other hotel overlooked Triq L. Graham.

The tribunal warned that the “proliferation of hotels in this residential zone would have negative impacts on the residential community due to the increase of commercial development”.

The development which was originally proposed over 13 floors was later slashed to an additional seven storeys over the existing two floors. As approved the development was to consist of 23 hotel rooms, a bar and lounge area and a breakfast and dining area.

In its appeal the council had also objected to the development due to its traffic impact, noise, the take up of 11 on street parking spaces and had described the development as a bad neighbour development.

The council also objected to the approved height arguing that this will create a blank party wall over surrounding residences.

But the tribunal did not consider these objections which will have to be dealt with by the Planning Authority when considering the new application for a hostel.

The tribunal also noted that during the appeal proceedings the developers had expressed their propensity to change the proposal for a hotel into one for a guest house which is permitted by the local plan.

The tribunal decision could have a bearing on another pending appeal against the approval of a hotel in Parisio Street which was also approved based on a “flexibility policy” cited by the same PA board to justify the hotel development in a residential area.