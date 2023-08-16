Domino effect: Assault on Sliema street despite 2018 scheduling

The scheduling of a row of Sliema townhouses on Triq Sacre Coeur has been thwarted by two developments approved between 2018-2020, which could pave the way for the demolition of an adjacent, listed townhouse.

The proposed apartment blocks, retaining simply the façade of the listed townhouses, were approved after the scheduling of the entire row fronting the narrow hill back in February 2018. Both blocks are yet to be built, with their construction delayed by amendments to the original permits.

Now these permits are being used to justify the replacement of another listed townhouse, for an eight-storey block built by Excel Investments, the company part-owned by construction magnate Joseph Portelli and Ta’ Dirjanu supermarket owner Mark Agius.

The most notable precedent was created by the Planning Authority’s appeals tribunal (EPRT), which had in May 2018 approved a similar seven-floor development by Karl Hyzler, on three adjacent townhouses only months after the scheduling of the buildings. After that appeal, the PA then approved an additional set-back floor on the same site.

Again, in May 2018, another similar permit was issued to Alan Attard for an adjacent property, in the face of a negative recommendation from the case officer who argued that the internal demolition of a scheduled building was in breach of policy. But the PA’s planning commission overruled the recommendation, to approve the permit by citing the EPRT’s precedent.

And now the permit issued to Excel Investments will allow the developers to carry out the internal demolition of the scheduled building and just retaining its facade.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage objected to the Excel development in May 2023, recalling preceding “strong objections” to the other development applications. The Superintendence argued that these permits should have no bearing on Excel’s proposal, which it wants assessed on its own merits, and urged the PA to give more weight to the “increasing awareness of the intrinsic value of scheduled structures” in its decision.

It also said the total internal demolition of an existing Grade 2 property “remains objectionable from a cultural heritage point of view.”

Excel’s application was recommended for refusal by the PA case officer because the Grade 2 demolition was also in breach of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, which supposedly safeguards cultural heritage and encourages restoration and conservation practices.

But in June 2023, the PA’s planning commission – chaired by Stephania Baldacchino – postponed its decision, requesting architect Maria Schembri Grima to submit a block plan showing similar “legal commitments” of projects with the same height in same area.

The application’s case officer was also asked to analyse this submission and indicate whether their reasons for refusal had been addressed or not, to submit conditions for the development to be approved. Subsequently, Excel presented a plan showing two already approved adjacent developments on the same street and another one overlooking Triq Santa Marija.

Excel says it will rebuild the façade “according to the urban landscape”, with a traditional balcony still being retained in its design and a new door replacing a ground-floor window.

Prevailing policies do not grant permission to demolish Grade 2 buildings and alterations to the interior are only allowed if “carried out sensitively and causing the least detriment to the character and architectural homogeneity of the building.”

Conservationists Din l-Art Ħelwa have objected to the proposed development, noting that the proposed building does not suit the “character and distinctness of this traditional streetscape”. DLĦ warned that the development will result in an inappropriate building height that is completely out of context with its current surroundings.

A final decision on Excel Limited’s application is expected on 25 August.