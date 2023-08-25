Birkirkara hotel would obscure muxrabija tower

A historical tower with a rare stone tmuxrabija from which Birkirkara’s main square can be observed discreetly could end up completely hidden by a proposed hotel.

The muxrabija is an ancient spying devise with four square holes that allows the person to observe surroundings without being seen.

But this relic risks being hidden if a hotel proposed for construction in the garden of an old palazzo next to St Helen’s church is approved.

Over the past days nearly 400 residents including Archbishop Charles Scicluna and politicians from across the political spectrum have objected to the proposed development.

The most detailed objection to be submitted so far was one presented by architect Kurt Sammut Alessi.

The architect noted that the proposed development will destroy the visual link between the muxrabija and the square thus diminishing its value.

Sammut Alessi’s objection includes a photomontage showing the new building obscuring the old tower.

The planning application submitted by E&TM Company Ltd owned by Thomas and Emmanuel Mifsud aims at transforming the residential palazzo in Birkirkara’s urban conservation area into a hotel housing 38 rooms.

While the application envisages the restoration of the palazzo fronting Triq Santu Rokku and does not envisage any additional floors on top of it, the application proposes a pool and a modern four storey extension in part of the building’s back garden.

The Muxrabija a term derived from the Arabic mashrabiya, is a typical element of vernacular Maltese architecture. While most of these features were built in timber in some cases like this one it was built in stone.

“It is worth noting that Muxrabija features are very rare, and a stone muxrabija is even more rare, and therefore its setting should be preserved and enhanced,” the report states.

The muxrabija in question is one of 36 which had been granted Grade 2 protection by the Planning Authority in 2016.

The architect also raised concern on the proposed excavation of two underground levels in very close proximity to the parish church.

Moreover, the palazzo where the hotel is being proposed also served as the residence of Vincenzo Maria Borg also known by his nickname Brared. Borg was a Maltese merchant who was one of the main leaders of the insurgency against the French army during the blockade of 1798–1800.

Brared also commissioned the titular statue of St Helen, sculpted by Bormliz Salvu Psaila.

One of the objections is that of the Archdiocese of Malta. It refers to the impact the proposal will have on the Urban Conservation Area, and the village, the visual, traffic and noise pollution generated, and negative impact on the Basilica of St Helena and the cultural treasures it holds.

The back garden where the hotel extension is being proposed is zoned in the local plan as part of Birkirkara’s primary town centre where commercial development is only allowed on ground level. And while hostels are allowed, hotels are not included in the list of commercial developments which can be approved in this part of the locality.

Questioned about this application during a radio programme Prime Minister Robert Abela had refused to go into the specifics of the case while strongly hinting that the application was a “non-starter”.

“Applications that do not conform to the regulations should not be submitted. This serves only to anger and antagonise the community,” Abela said on Sunday.

The development has served to unite politicians from both sides of the divide, including Nationalist MP Justin Schembri and Labour MEP candidate Cyrus Engerer.

But the PA’s advisory panel on design issues has reserved its judgment and has requested aerial photomontages showing the proposal in context with the parish church before giving its opinion.