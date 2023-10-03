Marsaskala residents want PM’s commitment on marina by changing local plan

The Marsaskala Residents’ Network are still awaiting guarantees from the government that the yacht marina once earmarked for the town, against much public protest, would not be built and that local plans will be changed to reflect this commitment.

Marsaskala residents say they had been “reassured” that the yacht marina will not be built, they know full well that such plans on the Local Plan still exist.

MRN said Prime Minister Robert Abela had already communicated with them a message that yacht marina could only proceed following the issue of a call from a government entity, but said this appeared to be non-committal stance.

“Given Malta’s recent history, MRN can hardly rest on the ‘goodwill’ and ‘peace of mind’ being offered by the Prime Minister in his reply, knowing full well that future events could well reverse such a stance. Questions are rightly being raised as to why it is taking so long to revise the local plans in Marsaskala to reflect the ‘reassurance’ being offered above. Without legal reassurance, offered by a removal of said yacht marina from local plans for Marsaskala, MRN will not rest easy,” the residents said.

The residents added that a precedent set in the case of the Ħondoq ir-Rummien protests and final decision, should mean that the prime minister can readily scrap the plans for a marina in the bay.

“MRN strongly believes that what belongs to the public must remain squarely for the public good and not be given to private interests, thus maintaining community health and wellbeing for current and future generations,” Prof. Ivan Sammut, for the MRN said.

“MRN expects the local plans to be modified for Marsaskala to reflect the present reality. 2006 is almost two decades ago, and the world and Malta, and their priorities, have changed. As a nation increasingly affected by threats to their environment and wellbeing, we deserve better than a half-hearted and non-committal response. As MRN, we will insist on a legally-binding commitment until results are achieved.”

On 20 September, the Planning Authority confirmed that it has initiated the process to amend the planning policies outlined in the 2006 Local Plan for Gozo to prohibit any form of development within the area of Ħondoq ir-Rummien except for possible afforestation.