Pencil development set to be approved in Fleur de Lys

A case officer report has overruled the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage’s objection to a pencil development being proposed in a part of Triq Fleur de Lys.

The area is characterised by two-storey townhouses which date back to the early twentieth century.

Instead, the case officer is recommending approval despite the evident impact on the streetscape. The final decision on this case is scheduled to be taken in a public hearing on 24 October.

The application presented by Joseph Formosa Gauci proposes the internal demolition of the existing house, retaining its façade and adding three overlying floors, one of which will be receded by 3m.

The development will host a shop at ground floor level and eight two-bedroom apartments.

An existing parapet wall will be dismantled and relocated at a higher level and the shop’s entrance will be built in timber to better complement the surroundings.

The Superintendence has strongly objected to the development insisting that the total internal demolition of the existing building as well as the volumes and massing being proposed “would have an unacceptably negative impact on a significant streetscape which is worthy of preservation””

The SCH also described the site of the development as “an extremely well-preserved streetscape in a prominent road leading to the Urban Conservation Area” which is presently characterised “by two-storey properties, built in similar style and proportions”.

The SCH also disagreed with the internal demolition of the townhouse noting that it includes a typical entrance hall, stone staircase and ceiling borne on timber beams which merit protection due to their cultural value.

In his report the case officer overruled this objection by noting that the existing façade is being retained, and other similar developments have been approved within the same streetscape.

Moreover, the townhouse is located outside the Urban Conservation Area, and does not enjoy any degree of protection.

The local plan allows a building height of three floors and a basement in the area which translates into a height of 16.3m.

But the report acknowledges that the new building will rise to 1m higher than the permissible height for the area but this departure from policy was deemed acceptable in view of the retention of the existing façade, describing the development as one contributing to “good urban design and architectural aesthetics.”

The development will result in the shortfall of six parking spaces which will be made up for through a contribution to the Planning Authority’s Urban Improvements Fund.

Although not recognised as an UCA, the historical value of the townhouses along Triq Fleur de Lys has been repeatedly recognised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which had recommended the inclusion of these townhouses in the UCA and a list of protected buildings.

Commenting on another development in 2017, the watchdog declared that it “had already recommended that buildings along Triq Fleur de Lys are scheduled to preserve visual integrity of the historic streetscape.” It remains unclear as to why this step was never taken.

The decision not to designate Fleur de Lys as a UCA was questioned again by the Superintendence in 2021, when it expressed “surprise and concern that the streetscape has not been given the protection due to the area as an Urban Conservation Area”.