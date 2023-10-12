Planning Authority approves Msida flyover project

The Planning Authority board unanimously approved the Msida Creek junction which will see a new 200-metre-long bidirectional flyover directly linking Triq il-Marina with Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli project by 10 votes against none.

The project also foresees a new 2,000sq.m public square near the Msida church.

The controversial project was first proposed in 2019 but plans were substantially revamped in 2022 to allocate more public spaces including a 2,200sq.m public square in front of the church and a water canal. Environmentalists had welcomed the increase in public spaces but objected to the flyover as it still prioritised car traffic over other modes of travel.

The case officer recommended the approval of the project claiming it will reduce the travel time for road users, improve mobility in this part of the road network and improve the connectivity and safety of pedestrians that pass through this area, and thus lessen traffic pollution from central Msida.

During the meeting Andre Pizzuto, the President of the Kamra tal-Periti, expressed disappointed that instead of using public funds to improve quality of life “we are passing a junction” right in the middle of a residential town. He described this as an “outdated” approach to transport planning reminiscent of the 1960s.

“This is one of the worse forms of transport planning which one can imagine… the junction should have been upgraded in the skate park area which should than have been connected to regional road”

He also expressed outrage at the fact that a tender had been issued for bidders before the project was even approved arguing that board members had their hands tied.

But nobody else among those attending the meeting objected to the project. None of the NGOs which had objected to the project attended today’s hearing.

Infrastructure Malta’s architect countered Pizzuto’s argument insisting that the project has created substantial traffic free public spaces.

According to the case officer the proposed interventions will reduce congestion by allowing free-flow traffic through grade-separated lanes in a way which will improve the traffic flow towards Birkirkara and the Sliema/Gzira area for vehicles coming from Valletta and vice versa.

A breakdown of the project

The introduction of the flyover will allow continuous flow of traffic in each of these directions without affecting the other traffic flows. Apart from the flyover, the proposed junction upgrade includes three lanes for eastbound vehicular traffic, whereby each lane shall cater for traffic coming from three different locations, including from Triq Ix-Xatt tal-Imsida (i.e. from Pieta and Valletta), from Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida (i.e. from Birkirkara) and from Triq M.A. Vassalli (i.e. from Tal-Qroqq roundabout) and heading towards two directions i.e. Triq d’Argens (to Gzira, Ta’ Xbiex and Sliema) and Triq Marina (to Pieta and Valletta).

Vehicular traffic coming from Triq Marina will have a dedicated lane which allows traffic to turn around the new water channel, and either head back towards Triq Marina without changing lanes or head towards Triq d’Argens by changing lanes once.

Traffic heading from Triq Marina towards Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida will have a dedicated lane.

Vehicular traffic coming from Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida will also have a dedicated lane which branches out into two lanes: one for vehicles heading either towards Gzira/Sliema/Ta’ Xbiex through Triq d’Argens, or towards Pieta/Valletta through Triq Marina by changing lanes once; and another lane for vehicular traffic heading up towards Tal-Qroqq roundabout through Triq M.A. Vassalli.

The junction also provides for vehicular traffic heading downhill through Triq M.A. Vassalli towards Triq d’Argens, whereby vehicular traffic will be routed through the slip road adjacent to the flyover and through a dedicated lane without any interference with other traffic flows.

The proposed development shall include the relocation of the existing bocci club and pitch which will be shifted by circa 27m towards the Workers’ monument. An existing kiosk will be relocated further east, towards the proposed square in front of Msida Parish Church.

The proposed development shall also include the removal of the existing playground and the installation of a new playground including new outdoor play facilities.

The proposal also foresees the creation of a water channel extending from Msida bay up to the corner between Misrah il-Menqa and Triq M.A. Vassalli. The channel will be six metres wide and is intended to alleviate flooding problems in the area by capturing storm water directing any surface runoff directly into the sea. Three lightweight bridges are being proposed to allow for crossing the water canal.

A floating net to be installed below the road linking Ta’ Xbiex to Valletta is being proposed to capture urban litter from being discharged into the sea.

The proposal includes the construction of a so-called ‘mobility hub’, comprising a two-level car park located towards the eastern part of the site facing Triq Xatt l-Imsida, having an area of circa 1,300sq.m and will include 110 parking spaces. The carpark will be roofed over with canopies supporting photovoltaic panels, and screened with soft landscaping.

This car park will be accessed through a separate service road from the main traffic flow to avoid congestion, with the entrance located on the eastbound lane heading towards Pieta/Valletta. The exit of the car park will be through a priority T-junction, connecting with the eastbound vehicular traffic flow heading towards Pieta/Valleta through Triq Marina.

New square next to parish church

The proposal includes the creation of a 2,200sq.m square in front of the Msida parish church. This will be brought about by shifting the main traffic route away and allowing only very limited local traffic passing through Triq il-Parrocca. The pjazza will be kept free from any permanent embellishments to allow for flexibility how it may be used.

The case officer report outlines plans to introduce a new shared cycling and pedestrian walkway extending around the project site that will allow both pedestrians and cyclists to reach the various pedestrian crossings located around the site, including the construction of three bridges to allow for crossing the water canal.

The proposal will not include footpaths along Triq M. A. Vassalli for safety purposes, but other alternatives shall be provided for pedestrians through less trafficked routes that will ensure connectivity between the centre of Msida and the Tal-Qroqq area, particularly through Triq il-Kuncizzjoni onto Triq San Alwigi, and through Triq Johnny Catania.

The existing Workers Memorial monument shall be retained in its place.

The proposal also foresees a new statue dedicated to St Joseph located towards the right-hand side of the playing field when facing Msida church. No details regarding the statue have been submitted, and the erection of this new monument will require a separate application.