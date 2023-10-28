Boulder scree set to protect il-Veċċja cove from collapse

The Public Works Department has presented a visual impression of the proposed works to bolster coastal defences in front of the Tal-Veċċja cave in St Paul’s Bay.

The project is intended to safeguard the existing road and neighbouring properties from collapse and to prevent waves from crashing into the cave and threatening its stability.

Plans have also been amended to include two access staircases leading to two separate swimming decks which are still not visible in the artistic impression. Eight tamarisk trees are also being proposed along the promenade.

The change was made following complaints by residents who lamented the lack of accessibility in previous plans.

The Tal-Veċċja area has seen extensive building development over the past decade which has raised concern on the stability of the cave.

In 2022, the Environment and Resources Authority had objected to plans submitted by the Public Works Department for the erection of a sea wall which would have covered the cave. But ERA has approved the latest plans noting that in the latest plans the boulder scree is being proposed to protect, but not to cover the cave. The Tal-Veċċja sea cave is recognised as a natural geomorphological feature and is protected as an Area of Ecological Importance.

A Project Description Statement warns that wave action during North East storms are damaging the existing infrastructure along this stretch of coastline.

“The combination of friable rock formation and wave action are posing a significant threat on buildings built near the coast, which now find themselves on the edge of the cliff face and in danger of toppling over due to the scour at the toe of the cliff”, thw Project Description Statement states.

The attenuation of wave action by erecting the boulders would decrease the rate of erosion on the cave during severe storms and would thus increase the safety of the third-party properties and the road sitting directly on top of the cave, “which are at risk of collapsing if the cave erodes further into the sea”.

The proposed works

The proposed works entail the extension of the existing rock armour revetment along the Xemxija Bay breakwater by circa 65m, and the laying of a boulder scree in front of Għar il-Veċċja, a semi-submerged cave present under Triq Stella Maris.

The boulder scree is being proposed to protect but not to cover the cave and coastal area from further erosion by aiding the waves to break before reaching land, a crucial feature seeing as the most dominant winds in the area are Gregale winds.

The current stairs leading to the sea will be demolished, and the concrete retaining walls will be covered by the proposed revetment. But the latest plans now foresee two decking areas access by two staircases.

The project would require the dredging of material such as sand, pebbles and small rocks from the area which will be covered by boulders. The dredged-up material would then be used within the same project. A crane would then lay down each rock strategically, to ensure that the rock structure remains stable even during severe storms.

The PDS claims that from a visual perspective, the project will enhance the coastal area and provide a safer space for pedestrians on Trejqet il- Veċċa, bathers and residents overall.