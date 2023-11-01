Dolmen Hotel set to get lido with two kiosks on promenade

The Dolmen Hotel’s plans to build two kiosks on top of two pool deck levels and two restaurants along the Buġibba promenade are set for approval.

The new structures will replace the current Amazonia lido situated between the Dolmen Hotel and Bugibba’s perched beach.

The major stumbling block for the project proposed by the Tumas Group was a policy inserted in the local plan, which emphatically states that “no permanent or temporary structures” should be permitted on the promenade and the foreshore. The policy aims to ensure that views onto the bay, particularly of St Paul’s Islands, are not obstructed.

When notified about this policy, the developers argued that the project is acceptable because it also involves a 900sq.m extension to the promenade over and above the lower levels of the lido.

Moreover, the developers argued that the outlets will be screened with planters to shield the built volumes from the public kerb. The remaining open spaces are designed in a way “to preserve the view towards St Paul’s Islands.”

The case officer agreed with this statement, noting that the proposal will result in an improved tourist attraction, an upgrade of pedestrian and public spaces, improved walkways along the promenade, and an “increase and enhancement” of the public walkway along the seaside part of the site. Furthermore, according to the case officer, the permeability towards the sea is being increased since most of the proposed structures will be built with “clear glazing,” while the existing copper roof cladding of the Amazonia complex, which is visible from the promenade, will be removed.

The proposal envisions the creation of three different levels. The promenade level that will include two kiosks with outside tables, a lift structure, and a public open space. Two restaurants with indoor and outdoor areas, a water sports area, and a pool deck are proposed on a second lower level beneath the promenade. A third level located below the restaurants will include showers, toilets, changing rooms, a 60sq.m children’s pool, and a massive 370sq.m adults’ pool. As proposed, the area for pool decks will increase from the current 360sq.m to 1,960sq.m.

Presently, the Amazonia complex includes two swimming pools with terraces and pool decks, a covered outdoor restaurant, water sports facilities, a hall, and a bar/club. The complex is linked to the hotel through an underground passage beneath Dawret Il-Gżejjer. Currently, the complex does not include any structures at the promenade level.

The St Paul’s Bay Local Council is objecting to the proposed development on the promenade. A final decision on the project is scheduled for 8 November.