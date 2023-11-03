Shopping village developers asked to pay for Għaxaq roundabout upgrade

Transport Malta does not object to new roundabout in front of a proposed shopping mall in Għaxaq but wants the developer to pay for the works.

The roundabout is being proposed instead of a traffic lights junction on Tal-Barrani road at the intersection between Żejtun and the Schembri Barbros plant.

Schembri Barbros is proposing to transform its batching plant next to the Lidl supermarket along Tal-Barrani Road into a large retail complex. To facilitate access to and from the proposed shopping village, a roundabout is being suggested instead of the existing traffic lights junction.

Transport Malta has given the green light for the construction of the roundabout but has made it clear that the cost of the new infrastructure must be paid by the developer.

Studies show that higher traffic volumes generated by the proposed retail and leisure park will require a two-lane roundabout instead of the traffic lights.

The shopping village is being proposed by Anton Schembri of Schembri Barbros Ltd instead of industrial garages and a concrete batching plant that occupies 23,520sq.m of land.

In its feedback on the plans presented by the developers Transport Malta has issued its conditions for the proposed development namely that the new roundabout must be completed before works on the shopping mall start and that the “expenses are to be fully borne by the developer.”

Moreover, TM has asked the developer to present a separate planning application for the proposed infrastructural works which will require endorsement by both Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta.

The developer has also been asked to present a green transport plan detailing the provision of sustainable alternatives to car use.

According to the latest plans the retail and leisure complex will be built over three floors (10.5m) on a footprint of 14,220sq.m. Two levels of underground parking are set to accommodate 1,014 parking spaces.

Apart from shops, the village will include a 2,500sq.m underground gymnasium and a 700sq.m childcare centre set on the second level. The upper floor will include 7,000sq.m of food and beverage outlets. The project envisages a total floor area of 18,700sq.m dedicated to retail. The existing Lidl supermarket will be retained.

The Project Development Statement submitted by the developers, states that the aim of the project is to provide “a landmark retail and leisure park” which will be “the first one of its size and concept in the south of Malta”.

The PDS says the construction of a new roundabout to improve junction flows is essential for the development of the shopping village.

The document refers to plans by Infrastructure Malta to upgrade the junction.

“Infrastructure Malta intends to upgrade this junction to a two-lane roundabout with slip roads connecting Triq Tal-Barrani with Triq Vjal il-25 ta’ Novembru, which will also permit access to the commercial complex,” the document says.

The modifications required also include the widening of lanes to 8m, and an increase in the entry width of the different arms of the junction.

Plans submitted online do not indicate any take-up of surrounding agricultural land. No application has been submitted so far by Infrastructure Malta for the proposed road works.