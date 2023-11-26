Over 2,000 signatories in protest against Mqabba tarmac plant relocation

Residents from Qrendi, Imqabba, Zurrieq and Siggiewi came together on Sunday to protest plans for the relocation of a tarmac plant from an industrial zone in Ħal Far to Imqabba, at a distance of 500m from the closest residence.

Dubbing the proposal as a “senseless” one, Qrendi resident Liza Micallef said that the residents were forced to protest to defend their basic right for clean air. “What’s the point of proposing open spaces if we’re to end up locked in our homes, with our windows closed?” she asked.

“It’s our duty as residents to stand up for the common good. This includes the environment in which we were brought up, which is being ruined by people who have no relation to our towns, and have even less interest in the welfare of the residents.

“This, like so many fights in other towns, is against the only interest behind this application. And that interest is money. Whenever this happens, those who bear the consequences are residents and their environment.”

Mayors from Imqabba, Qrendi, Kirkop and Żurrieq were also present at the event. The reisdents have so far garnered 2,000 signatures against the plant.

Turning to the authorities, Micallef questioned the logic behind the relocation of this plant from an industrial zone to a residential area. “Does the health of us residents matter to anyone? Have the authorities not realised that this project will choke us and our children?” she asked, making reference to a similar plant in Iklin. “After you give them building and operational permits, the residents are left to face the conseguences alone.”

Quoting the Prime Minister’s pledge for more open spaces, Micallef called on Project Green to look into the matter and ensure that the green lung is retained. “This plant will also impact neighbouring agriculture,

Micallef thanked the local councils for their opposition to the project. Earlier on in her speech, she also warned political candidates against trying to take political mileage out of the issue. “This campaign is entirely our effort, and we will keep it that way, free of political interference.”

Anti-poverty activist Matthew Borg, also a member of the new Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq, criticised the authorities, mostly the ERA and the PA, asking them how they could even consider such a proposal. “It is clear that you are not working for the wellbeing of the public,” said Borg, highlighting how the ERA.”

“This is a familiar situation for us. The Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq was formed because of another senseless plan, where the government is selling off land for it to be built up by apartments and roads and cars, instead of the unspoilt area which we currently enjoy. We are fighting to preserve our heritage, because as human beings we have a bond to the land on which we live.”

Borg called for unity among residents of different localities. “We need to show solidarity among us and fight the assault on us and on our country. Do not be afraid to speak up, to join forces, to shout – independent of who is in government – because governments change but we are here to stay. When the environment around is degraded, we bear the consequences too.”