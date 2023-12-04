Macina hotel lift proposal raises ‘grave concern’

The Macina hotel operator in Isla is proposing an external glass lift but the cultural heritage watchdog has expressed “grave concern” over its impact on the historical building.

The proposal put forward by Senglea Hotel Operations also foresees the construction of a bridge connecting the lift with the existing rooftop pool area.

The Macina occupies a dominant position on the Isla seafront and once served as the Labour Party’s headquarters.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed “grave concern” on the proposed lift extension noting that this “will make it stand proud on the surrounding structures rendering it evidently conspicuous.”

The watchdog has also requested photomontages of the project which have been duly submitted by the applicant.

Following the submission of these photomontages the Design Advisory Committee, a panel which advises the Planning Authority on design issues, concluded that the proposal will have a deleterious impact on the Cottonera Area of High Landscape Value and has called for a revised proposal mitigating this impact.

The Isla local council is also objecting to the proposed development warning this will have a negative visual impact on its surroundings.

The photomontages show the glass lift rising above the existing hotel building and competing for attention with the historical building.