PA approves Labour councillor’s old people’s home in the ODZ

The Planning Authority has approved a three-storey-high elderly home outside development boundaries, proposed by Marlon Brincat, a Labour councillor and minority leader in the Naxxar local council.

Only the Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami voted against while all other six other board members voted in favour.

“We are in favour of an old people’s home but not in the ODZ,” the mayor curtly said.

The development will replace a one-storey high broiler farm, approved after a slight reduction in the overall height of the new structure from 11.3 meters to 9.7 metres, after the decision was postponed in a meeting held last month.

During that meeting, the Planning Board agreed to defer this application to allow time for the architect to submit revised drawings to eliminate the services from the roof and to lower the height of the development.

New photomontages submitted after the changes suggest that the slight reduction in the height of the project will not result in any overall change in the project’s visual impact. Architect Tara Cassar noted that the 1.6 reduction does not change anything.

“The development does not complement the rural context and the nearby historical buildings,” she said.

“Nothing of substance has changed,” added Claire Bonello who insisted that the project was in breach of the rural policy which stipulates that ODZ structures like this one can only be developed if these represent an environmental improvement over the existing situation.

Instead, the project was approved under the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development which allows the location of ODZ sites for an old people’s home but only if sites in the urban are considered first. Bonello pointed out that a site selection study submitted by the developer confirmed that an urban location was found but this was excluded for financial reasons. Bonello pointed out that financial feasibility is not included as a criteria to justify the choice of ODZ sites.

“This application was clearly a non-starter,” Bonello added.

Charles F Grech, a forester, educator and environmental management professional and also a member of the PA’s regularisation board, described the development as massive and not in tune with SPED policies protecting rural areas.

Grech also pointed out that the site is designated in the local plans as a strategic open gap where no development is allowed except for small-scale utility infrastructure.

The Planning Authority’s Development Management Directorate had recommended the approval of the project because its visual impact is “not significant” and will “respect the surrounding context”.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had objected to the proposed development arguing that the proposal contributes to further urban development beyond the development zone boundary.

Issues raised by ERA include the negative impact on the landscape character and visual amenities, light pollution and the increase in operational traffic, which would increase pressures on the currently undeveloped area beyond the existing settlements of Naxxar and Ħal Għargħur.