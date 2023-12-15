ERA set to approve new organic waste plant in Magħtab

An organic waste processing plant at Maghtab is necessary due to the “exponential increase in the volume of organic waste” generated by the “continuously growing population”.

This is the justification given by technical experts from the Environment and Resources Authority for a new organic waste processing plant.

In the absence of this development, the growth in organic waste will lead to more landfills.

The plant is being proposed by Wasteserv, a state agency.

The new plant would reduce the volume of landfilled waste, thereby decreasing the need for additional land expropriation for landfilling.

In a memo, the experts say utilising organic waste as fuel is considered preferable to landfilling. The project is seen as a “net environmental benefit” and is considered a fundamental component in Malta’s waste management strategy.

A final decision by the ERA board is expected during a public hearing scheduled today. It’s important to note that ERA does not have the final say on the project, as it would still require a planning permit.

The plant will be constructed on 20,600 sq.m of agricultural land in Maghtab, next to the approved incinerator, and is expected to produce an annual 16,399 tonnes of compost.

The facility is designed to accept a maximum quantity of 74,300 tonnes a year of separated organic waste. The biogas produced from such an amount of waste could yield around 49,000,000kWh a year in energy. This is roughly equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 10,000 people.

An Environmental Impact Study published in April identified some major adverse impacts, specifically related to landscape character, visual amenity, and loss of agricultural land. However, the same report also highlighted major beneficial impacts, such as diverting organic waste from landfills and producing organic fertilizer that farmers can use.

To counteract land take-up, the EIA recommended the rehabilitation of an alternative degraded area of equivalent size as a compensatory measure. Excavations for the new plant will result in the generation of 44,500 cubic metres of excavated material. Still, the ERA report notes that the excavated bedrock consists of material fit for re-use. ERA is also proposing that the soil removed from the site be temporarily stored on the site excavation for a reasonable timeframe until it is transferred to an alternative site.

While acknowledging that photomontages show the project will result in a major visual intrusion, the area is already dominated by the massive landfill as a backdrop.

One of the conditions set by ERA is the presentation of a detailed landscaping plan to be submitted within six months from the issuing of the development permit. ERA would have to approve the landscaping plan. Another condition excludes a new vehicular access to the plant, which is to be accessed from existing routes, namely the Coast Road and Triq ir-Ramla.

A lighting plan is also to be presented to minimise light pollution, which could disturb wildlife in the neighbouring ecologically sensitive areas.

The new plant will also enable the government to honour its commitment to close the recycling facility in Sant’Antnin, Marsaskala. But no mention is made of this added benefit in the ERA memo.