Two ODZ villas with pools proposed in Zurrieq rural alley

Two brand new villas with pools are being proposed instead of farm buildings outside the development zone along a rural alley between Żurriq and Birżebbuġa.

The application was presented by Justine Pergola, the great granddaughter of Marquis Giuseppe Scicluna and present owner of Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar.

The project is being proposed on a 4,250sq.m site in an area known as Ta’ Rikka. According to plans submitted by project architect Edwin Mintoff, 3,477sq.m of land will be retained as agricultural land. Both villas will have separate entrances which will require the paving of 278sq.m of land.

The application foresees the excavation of a basement level and a reservoir as well as the removal of some trees and the addition of others. The height of the villas is being limited to one storey.

The rural policy approved in 2014 permits the redevelopment of existing structures into villas if the original residential use of the buildings is confirmed.

The controversial policy was set to be replaced by a stricter policy issued for public consultation in 2020, but which was never approved. In the meantime, the PA has continued applying the same policy to approve new countryside villas.