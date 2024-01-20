Modernist industrial canopy to be retained in Qajjenza project

A large concrete canopy, constructed in a modernist style, is being retained in plans to zone the area for massive residential develotpment that will rise to eight storeys on land mostly owned by Enemalta in Qajjenza.

The latest plans show a 36m-high block overlooking the canopy and an “open space” underneath it.

The canopy, built in reinforced concrete, is attributed to architect Godfrey Azzopardi, who was also responsible for the design of the Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church in Fgura.

The Qajjenza plant was built in 1956 when the government of the day took over the importation and distribution of petroleum gas. The plant was decommissioned in 2013.

Katari Developments, a company owned by developer Paul Attard, recently filed a zoning application with the Planning Authority to pave the way for a massive residential and commercial development. Attard does not own any part of the site and most of the land is owned by Enemalta.

While welcoming the retention of the canopy the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) is calling for more extensive open spaces around it. Noting a “degree of open space” being used to separate the concrete canopy from the residential block, the Superintendence added that “this aspect may need to be further enhanced”. It stressed that retaining the open space around the canopy was essential “for its enjoyment and appreciation as an industrial heritage monument.”

Nearly 400 residents and the local council have objected to the development of the site for residential development, and want it retained either as a green open space or for community and recreational facilities.

Given the retention and integration of the modernist concrete canopy, the Superintendence does not object to the zoning application. Nevertheless, the cultural heritage watchdog wants the final extent of the open spaces surrounding the canopy and the final design of the apartment blocks, overbearing on the said canopy, to be kept as a reserved matter to be determined when a full planning application is finally presented.

The Environment and Resources Authority has also issued its blessing for the development but called for the inclusion of more public green spaces, which should be “commensurate to the scale, height and configuration of the proposed development in the planning of this site”.

The application envisages the development of six residential blocks with a height ranging from 21m to 36m. Katari’s plans envision 10,699 sq.m of residential development on 47% of the land in question, and 13,207 sq.m of “open space area”.

The zoning application proposes a change in the local plan which currently limits development in the area to three floors rising to four floors by the seafront. If approved the development which lies at the edge of the development zone, will be the highest ever to be approved in Birzebbuga.