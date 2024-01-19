Marsa Jewish cemetery set to expand

The Jewish Foundation of Malta has presented plans for the extension of the Jewish cemetery in Marsa on an adjacent disused plot of land.

The proposed extension will be developed on a plot measuring 1,000sq.m at the corner between Triq Guze Gatt and Triq Emanuele Luigi Galizia next to the Schembri batteries outlet.

The application, which would necessarily involve the removal of existing trees to make way for graves, also foresees extensive landscaping with the introduction of 32 Cypress trees, 40 Myrtle trees, 32 palm trees, and five olive trees. Additionally, four existing almond trees will be transplanted.

The Marsa Jewish Cemetery, adjacent to the Turkish cemetery, was established in December 1879 after the Ta’ Braxia cemetery in Pieta and an older one in Kalkara reached full capacity.

It was designed by the English architect Webster Paulson. Paulson (1837-1887), born in Lincolnshire, is known for his work in Malta in the late 19th century, which includes the Camenzuli Chapel in the Addolorata Cemetery and the Casino Notabile in Mdina.

The two adjacent cemeteries, one designed by Paulson and the other by Emmanuele Caruana Galizia, greatly contrast each other in style. While the Turkish Military Cemetery is a complex of highly decorated buildings and spires with an entrance facade positioned at a distance from the street, the Jewish Cemetery, built in a Neoclassical style, has a smaller built volume with less ornamentation.

The Jewish cemetery presently consists of a Neoclassical entrance portal, a Taharah house, an entrance terrace, and a set of steps that lead downwards to the central pathway of the burial area. Most tombstones are decorated with Neoclassical features and Jewish symbols, such as the Star of David and the menorah. It is a listed Grade 1 building.

However, while a Jewish cemetery was developed, the British colonial authorities refused requests from the Jewish community to have their own Synagogue, not to offend the Maltese Roman Catholic Church.

Most of the Jewish community are descendants of 19th-century immigrants who came to Malta during the British rule. Under the order of Saint John, Jews living in Malta were slaves. A sizeable Jewish community lived in Malta in the Middle Ages, but these were expelled in 1492, along with other Jews living in territories controlled by the Spanish monarchs.

In October, the Planning Authority had already approved the restoration of the cemetery’s grand facade, built in the Neoclassical style, which is crumbling and in urgent need of repair. The Jewish community has been crowdfunding the restoration of Jewish cemeteries in Malta. Plans for the project have been drawn up by the Ministry for Public Works.

The area earmarked for the extension is designated for industrial development in the South Malta Local Plan. However, the cemetery extension was already deemed acceptable in a previous application approved in 2009, which was not carried out.

Over the years, the Planning Authority has turned down industrial development next to the two cemeteries, which enjoy the highest level of protection.