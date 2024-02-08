New supermarket proposed in Xewkija just 200m away from Lidl

A new supermarket is being proposed in outskirts of Xewkija, some 200m away from the Lidl supermarket, on a plot of neglected agricultural land.

The area covering 2,240sq.m is strategically located along Triq l-Imgarr which connects the harbour and Rabat.

The site earmarked for the supermarket is entirely located within the development zone. The area is already characterised by industrial development and is situated opposite a bustling T-Junction, which provides direct access to the Xewkija Industrial Estate.

Moreover, the land which has recently been used as a makeshift carpark, is designated for a mixed range of use including retail in the local plan approved in 2006.

The application presented by Joseph Farrugia foresees three floors of underground car park set to accommodate 156 cars, a supermarket at ground floor level and six offices on three overlying levels.

A Project Description Statement presented by the developers’ consultants acknowledges that soil will be discarded to accommodate the upcoming development but notes that no intensive crop production has taken place in the area for some time.

In 2011 the Planning Authority had already approved a supermarket in the same location but over a larger area which protruded into the OD, but the permit expired in 2016. The application had been approved despite a recommendation for refusal by the case officer.

Second supermarket proposed

Another supermarket is also being proposed by Francesco Grima along the same main road in Ghajnsielem at 2.7km from the one being proposed in Xewkija.

The proposal also foresees the development of 18 residential units on three levels above the supermarket. The Environment and Resources Authority is objecting to the proposal since the proposal is mostly located on land which is outside development boundaries. More than 200 residents have objected to this development.